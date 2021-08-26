Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
South Africans must demand safe railway transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 15:40
A South Africa Travel Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider
Today at 16:05
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa): An Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
The COVID 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
UCT Leopard's Lair Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Shelton
Today at 17:05
Municipality Eskom Debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
What went wrong for the US in Afghanistan? A discussion with Analyst Ismail Lagardien
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 17:45
Would new rugby rules be a positive game changer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Zondagh
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observator... 1 September 2021 12:33 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem

Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem

26 August 2021 5:59 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Jacob Zuma refuses to see NPA doctors

31 August 2021 6:31 PM

John speaks to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about former president Jacob Zuma's refusal to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)-appointed doctors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can the vaccine affect fertility?

31 August 2021 5:40 PM

Many Cape Talk callers have expressed a great deal of concern as to whether COVID vaccinations can affect the fertility of women and much public uncertainty has surrounded the topic. Dr. Kerrigan McCarthy sheds light on the subject. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The New Department of Home Affairs Appointment system

31 August 2021 5:24 PM

The Department of Home Affairs announced at today’s parliamentary portfolio committee meeting that a new appointment system is to be introduced to their offices. DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile,  joins John to discuss this development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The official phase out of leaded petrol

31 August 2021 5:13 PM

Guest: Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo | Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could driving will be outlawed by 2050?

31 August 2021 5:05 PM

An exciting transformation of the transport industry between 2022 - 2042 by technologies such as Autonomous Cars, Robotaxis & Sensors has been studied and  Dr. James Jeff from ID Tech Ex discusses it with John.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Last US troops leave Afghanistan

31 August 2021 4:10 PM

The US Foreign Policy Expert Brookes Spector discusses the final withdrawal of US Troops from Afghanistan. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heineken's 'Take a Beer to Work Day' campaign. Do or Don't?

31 August 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Safura Abdool Kariem | Senior Researcher at Priceless SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provinces cannot be held liable for ECDC injuries - Concourt decides

31 August 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Nurina Ally from the Faculty of Law at UCT.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Phillipa Johnson Represents South Africa at the Paralympics at Japan

30 August 2021 5:52 PM

Guest: Phillipa Johnson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of Covid-19 on schooling

30 August 2021 5:37 PM

Guest:  Professor Martin Gustafsson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Local Politics

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

EWN Highlights

'We've suffered a tragic loss': ANC honours late MKMVA leader Maphatsoe

1 September 2021 3:05 PM

SAAPA says BP must urgently halt plans to sell alcohol at fuel stations

1 September 2021 2:56 PM

He's a legend: Temba Bavuma hails 'GOAT' Proteas fast bowler, Dale Steyn

1 September 2021 2:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA