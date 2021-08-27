China's Covid Lockdown brought forward spring bloom by eight days

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden



Over the past few years, many state-owned enterprises have been plagued by corruption. Transnet and its subsidiaries are no exception. The Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Prasa has experienced a great deal of problems and has been blackmailed by taxi associations.

Oscar van Heerden emphasizes the need for political pressures to be pushed aside for the business of providing safe transport. He will join John to discuss the issue within the Western Cape.

Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular. He completed his PhD and Masters studies at the University of Cambridge (UK).

