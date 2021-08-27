The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music with Guy Buttery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guy Buttery - at ...
Today at 15:10
Cricket 'Legend' Dale Steyn has retired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dale Steyn
Today at 15:20
WWF Study: Small-scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Smith WWF Marine Programme
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Veto Powers: A new agreement between SAPS AND IPID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 16:20
Household Gardeners in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charlie Shackleton
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:45
'Testosterone' by Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carole Hooven
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida about the launch of her children’s book. 2 September 2021 10:28 AM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan

27 August 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday backed a long-term government plan to build nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity.
  Hilton Trollip will unpack the implications of the plan. He is a Research Fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme and a Senior Researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Would new rugby rules be a positive game changer?

1 September 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Alan Zondagh

Alan Zondagh is a former Western Province and Eastern Province Rugby Coach and most recently the Bulls Director of Rugby. He feels that the sport may benefit from 5 important law changes.

Municipality Eskom Debt

1 September 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Paul Berkowitz

  Eskom’s chief financial officer, Calib Cassim presented Eskom’s financial results for the year ended March 2021 at a media briefing on Tuesday, said that although gross debt had been reduced by R81.9-billion to R401.8-billion, a 16.9% drop, this was still a long way from a viable business entity.
According to CEO Andre de Ruyter, Municipal debt remains as one of Eskom's primary explanations for the debt. . Since financial year-end, municipal debt has increased to R39 billion, the power utility's
Director of The Third Republic, Paul Berkowitz, will discuss the situation. 

What went wrong for the US in Afghanistan? A discussion with Analyst Ismail Lagardien

1 September 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Ismael Lagardien

 

UCT Leopard's Lair Competition

1 September 2021 5:19 PM

Guest: Simon Shelton

UCT’s Invest Soc is hosting an exciting annual pitching competition - Leopard’s Lair. The competition is currently aimed at all UCT students who either have a business or an idea that could be turned into a business.
Students who are interested in the social development space are encouraged to enter as there will be separate category prizes.
If students meet the criteria they could stand a chance of winning prizes worth  R250 000! This is the largest cash prize for any student competition in Africa!
Project Manager Simon Shelton will introduce the competition.  

The COVID 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35

1 September 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Shabir Ahmed Madhi has issued a stern warning that an extremely high percentage of vaccinations is undoubtedly required in the 35 + age group in order to protect against the fourth wave. 
Shabir Ahmed Madhi is a South African physician who is professor of vaccinology and director of the South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand, and National Research Foundation/Department of Science and Technology Research Chair in Vaccine Preventable Diseases

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa): An Update

1 September 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze will discuss current developments of the current Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa). The SIU was briefing  about its investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption and other cases. The most recent findings may reveal Mkhize to have committed acts of criminality. 

A South Africa Travel Update

1 September 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Luke  Daniel  | Journalist  at Business insider

South Africans must demand safe railway transport

1 September 2021 3:45 PM

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden

Over the past few years,  many state-owned enterprises have been plagued by corruption.   Transnet and its subsidiaries are no exception. The Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Prasa has experienced a great deal of problems and has been blackmailed by taxi associations. 
 Oscar van Heerden emphasizes the need for political pressures to be pushed aside for the business of providing safe transport. He will join John to discuss the issue within the Western Cape.
 Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular. He completed his PhD and Masters studies at the University of Cambridge (UK). 

Jacob Zuma refuses to see NPA doctors

31 August 2021 6:31 PM

John speaks to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about former president Jacob Zuma's refusal to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)-appointed doctors.

Can the vaccine affect fertility?

31 August 2021 5:40 PM

Many Cape Talk callers have expressed a great deal of concern as to whether COVID vaccinations can affect the fertility of women and much public uncertainty has surrounded the topic. Dr. Kerrigan McCarthy sheds light on the subject. 

