Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria

Alan Zondagh is a former Western Province and Eastern Province Rugby Coach and most recently the Bulls Director of Rugby. He feels that the sport may benefit from 5 important law changes.
Eskom’s chief financial officer, Calib Cassim presented Eskom’s financial results for the year ended March 2021 at a media briefing on Tuesday, said that although gross debt had been reduced by R81.9-billion to R401.8-billion, a 16.9% drop, this was still a long way from a viable business entity.
According to CEO Andre de Ruyter, Municipal debt remains as one of Eskom's primary explanations for the debt. . Since financial year-end, municipal debt has increased to R39 billion, the power utility's
Director of The Third Republic, Paul Berkowitz, will discuss the situation.
UCT’s Invest Soc is hosting an exciting annual pitching competition - Leopard’s Lair. The competition is currently aimed at all UCT students who either have a business or an idea that could be turned into a business.
Students who are interested in the social development space are encouraged to enter as there will be separate category prizes.
If students meet the criteria they could stand a chance of winning prizes worth R250 000! This is the largest cash prize for any student competition in Africa!
Project Manager Simon Shelton will introduce the competition.
Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Shabir Ahmed Madhi has issued a stern warning that an extremely high percentage of vaccinations is undoubtedly required in the 35 + age group in order to protect against the fourth wave.
Shabir Ahmed Madhi is a South African physician who is professor of vaccinology and director of the South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand, and National Research Foundation/Department of Science and Technology Research Chair in Vaccine Preventable Diseases
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze will discuss current developments of the current Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa). The SIU was briefing about its investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption and other cases. The most recent findings may reveal Mkhize to have committed acts of criminality.
Guest: Luke Daniel | Journalist at Business insider
Guest: Oscar Van Heerden
Over the past few years, many state-owned enterprises have been plagued by corruption. Transnet and its subsidiaries are no exception. The Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Prasa has experienced a great deal of problems and has been blackmailed by taxi associations.
Oscar van Heerden emphasizes the need for political pressures to be pushed aside for the business of providing safe transport. He will join John to discuss the issue within the Western Cape.
Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular. He completed his PhD and Masters studies at the University of Cambridge (UK).
John speaks to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about former president Jacob Zuma's refusal to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)-appointed doctors.
Many Cape Talk callers have expressed a great deal of concern as to whether COVID vaccinations can affect the fertility of women and much public uncertainty has surrounded the topic. Dr. Kerrigan McCarthy sheds light on the subject.