The impact of Covid-19 on schooling

Guest: Professor Martin Gustafsson
Guest: David Scott (The Kiffness) | The guy behind the at The Kiffness
David Scott is known by his stagename as The Kiffness. He is a South African musician, producer and parody artist who is the founder and lead singer for the band.
What started as a simple video of The Kiffness performing alongside a cat’s distress calls become a worldwide phenomenon with people from all around the world adding their instruments & voices to the song. We say goodbye to September's first work week with The Kiffness and his cat.
Guest: Prof Debbie Bradshaw | Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) regularly publishes the Report on Weekly Deaths in South Africa, published every Wednesday by the SAMRC’s Burden of Disease Research Unit, these reports include information on both natural (age, disease, infection) and unnatural deaths registered on the national population register.
Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist and a co-author of the Report will shed light on the findings of the report
Guest: Don Pinnock
Faith Muthambi’s appointment to lead The National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Environment has been met with great criticism.
A parliamentary portfolio committee functions to apply critical public oversight of government delivery of strategic objectives and planned delivery thereof.
Her appointment as Head of the Environment Committee has been met with drastic criticism and doubt as to whether the problems of the climate crisis and biodiversity collapse can hope to be addressed with any success.
The Daily Maverick’s acclaimed journalist Don Pinnock will critique her appointment.
Guest: Paul Slabolepszy
Paul Slabolepszy is heralded as an icon of South Africa’s dramatic arts and he will be discussing his exciting recent project. The film ‘Mr. Johnson’is about to have its international premiere at the Garden Route International Film. The film is directed by the acclaimed Director, William Collison, and he stars opposite the talented Jana Cilliers. This year’s GRIFF will go virtual.
Guest: Nicholas Wolpe
Heritage month begins as one of South Africa's foremost national heritage sites has announced the decision to close its doors indefinitely. It has stood to exhibit extraordinary artifacts that tell the story of the journey to democracy in South Africa as well as to stand testament to it. Liliesleaf is an 18,000sqm property in Rivonia, Sandton. It served as the secret for the ANC, SACP, Umkhonto we Sizwe and the Congress Alliance, between 1961 and 1963. It was a police raid of Liliesleaf on July 11, 1963, that set the infamous Rivonia Trial in motion. Trust founder and chief executive Nicholas Wolpe, a descendant of one of the Rivonia accused, has been struggling to secure operational funding since 2009. He deems the closure and the lack of support to be a dismal injustice. He said the coronavirus pandemic further exacerbated the financial woes of the liberation farm and other cultural and heritage sites in the sector.
Guest: Carole Hooven
John will discuss the latest book by acclaimed author, Carole Hooven. Through riveting personal stories and the latest research as a Harvard evolutionary biologist, Carole Hooven shows how testosterone drives the behavior of the sexes apart and how understanding the science behind this hormone is empowering for all.