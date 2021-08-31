Heineken's 'Take a Beer to Work Day' campaign. Do or Don't?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:20
Lessons from an "engaged" mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Baloyi - Mayor at Midvaal Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Zuma's next legal move as he faces corruption trial
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Pool - Legal Expert & Former Johannesburg Magistrate at ...
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandra Venter - Spokesperson at Centre For Tirssue Engineering
Today at 10:30
Essential for Recovery Summit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 11:05
Oxfam income inequality report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyokazi Futshane, Project Officer at Oxfam SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commen... 6 September 2021 1:36 PM
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma' Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole. 6 September 2021 1:10 PM
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral t... 6 September 2021 4:48 PM
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement. 6 September 2021 2:17 PM
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Heineken's 'Take a Beer to Work Day' campaign. Do or Don't?

Heineken's 'Take a Beer to Work Day' campaign. Do or Don't?

31 August 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Safura Abdool Kariem | Senior Researcher at Priceless SA


Clip "The Driving force of The 2022 Formula E Prix Cape Town"

7 September 2021 6:48 AM

John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter.

The Voter Countdown

6 September 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

The Con Court has ordered that Elections must go ahead between 27 October and 1 November. The countdown has begun! Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick Journalist Wayne Sussman will discuss the implications of the decision as we move ahead. 

Book: Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus

6 September 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Catherine Green

John will discuss the book Vaxxers with Author Dr Catherine Green. They have revealed the inside story of making the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and the science and hard work behind it.

Afriforum opinion on The Zuma Medical Parole

6 September 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Ernst Roets | National Spokesperson at Afriforum Youth

Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole because of his ill health.  He was taken to hospital for medical observation on Friday, days before he was due to appear in court for a corruption trial. Officials did not go into details on the condition of the 79-year-old, who is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal province. On behalf of Afriforum, The Organisation’s  Head of Policy and Action, Ernst Roets, offers an analysis of the decision.

Cars with Juliet Mcguire: Haval Jolion Review

6 September 2021 5:16 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

 

What is the status of Duduzane Zuma's ambition to be President?

6 September 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

The aspirations of former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming an ANC president is considered by many to hang in the balance. 
His political career has been disrupted and The Daily Maverick Associate Editor, Ferial Haffagee, will discuss the events that have taken place in the ultimate context of his prospect for political success.

Will the ANC benefit from the Con Court decision against Local Election Postponement?

6 September 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

 

Vaccination uptake needs government trust

6 September 2021 4:15 PM

Guest: Mark Tomlinson 

Mark Tomlinson and Ashraf Kagee have performed a study to illustrate that trust is a key component to the South African uptake of vaccination.

South African public figures have an important role to play as role models and examples to others that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is imperative for their own health as well as the health and wellbeing of our society.

The Taliban Victory and the Opium Economy

6 September 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Jonathon Goodhand

The opium trade has thrived within Afghanistan for over three decades.  It has been investigated as a primary source of Taliban profits and has thereby been widely considered to dramatically influence the strategic goals of the insurgency. An official and authoritative Taliban rule of Afghanistan will undoubtedly impact on the Opium Trade. 
Dr. Jonathan Goodhand is a Reader in Conflict and Development Studies in the Department of Development Studies at SOAS, University of London an he will elaborate on his research of the potential effect that Taliban rule may have on the global heroin trade. 

The Driving force of The 2022 Formula E Prix Cape Town

6 September 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Mark Tomlinson

 

Trending

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

Business Politics

Business Politics

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

Business

Business

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

Business World Opinion

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

MPs divided on completion of land expropriation amendment

7 September 2021 6:49 AM

7 September 2021 6:49 AM

ANC staff on salary non-payment: They had more than enough time to resolve this

7 September 2021 6:26 AM

7 September 2021 6:26 AM

G7 calls on Tunisia president to wind back power grab

7 September 2021 5:52 AM

7 September 2021 5:52 AM

