Last US troops leave Afghanistan

The US Foreign Policy Expert Brookes Spector discusses the final withdrawal of US Troops from Afghanistan.
John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix's promoter.
Guest: Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
The Con Court has ordered that Elections must go ahead between 27 October and 1 November. The countdown has begun! Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick Journalist Wayne Sussman will discuss the implications of the decision as we move ahead.
John will discuss the book Vaxxers with Author Dr Catherine Green. They have revealed the inside story of making the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and the science and hard work behind it.
Guest: Ernst Roets | National Spokesperson at Afriforum Youth
Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole because of his ill health. He was taken to hospital for medical observation on Friday, days before he was due to appear in court for a corruption trial. Officials did not go into details on the condition of the 79-year-old, who is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal province. On behalf of Afriforum, The Organisation’s Head of Policy and Action, Ernst Roets, offers an analysis of the decision.
Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
The aspirations of former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming an ANC president is considered by many to hang in the balance.
His political career has been disrupted and The Daily Maverick Associate Editor, Ferial Haffagee, will discuss the events that have taken place in the ultimate context of his prospect for political success.
Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Guest: Mark Tomlinson
Mark Tomlinson and Ashraf Kagee have performed a study to illustrate that trust is a key component to the South African uptake of vaccination.
South African public figures have an important role to play as role models and examples to others that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is imperative for their own health as well as the health and wellbeing of our society.
Guest: Jonathon Goodhand
The opium trade has thrived within Afghanistan for over three decades. It has been investigated as a primary source of Taliban profits and has thereby been widely considered to dramatically influence the strategic goals of the insurgency. An official and authoritative Taliban rule of Afghanistan will undoubtedly impact on the Opium Trade.
Dr. Jonathan Goodhand is a Reader in Conflict and Development Studies in the Department of Development Studies at SOAS, University of London an he will elaborate on his research of the potential effect that Taliban rule may have on the global heroin trade.
