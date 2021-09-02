WWF Study: Small-scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown

Guest: John Minneke



For over 40 years now, UNESCO has been celebrating International Literacy Day. Ironically, South Africa Book Development Council has been forced to close its doors. John Minneke will speak to John about the sad event.

The organizations motto has been, 'Books and reading can’t cease to exist because of the pandemic. More than ever, it’s crucial that South Africa celebrates the importance of reading and books, hence we ask the country to join us in bringing more books to the people.”

arrow_forward