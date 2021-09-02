ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice. 8 September 2021 4:48 PM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her. 8 September 2021 2:36 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time. 8 September 2021 11:10 AM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum

ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum

2 September 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral


Sleeves up and Jab!

8 September 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Adil Khan

Controversy: DA alleges that the Con Court IEC judgment was captured by the ANC

8 September 2021 5:50 PM

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden

Emergency housing programme is unconstitutional

8 September 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Disha Govender

Judge Mark Sher in the Cape Town High Court has ruled that the City of Cape Town’s emergency housing policy is unconstitutional. 

Medical and Dental Academics Demand Vaccination

8 September 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Professor Keymanthri Moodley

The Reading University Study on Climate Change

8 September 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Philip De Wet

A crucial Reading University Study has shown that much of South Africa will grow drier for longer. And the climate will become hotter. Philip De Wet has written about the study and he will explain what its finding mean

Why the ANC's missing lists threaten Ramaphosa (and the country)

8 September 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist

One of the primary sources of support for Cyril Ramaphosa within the ANC has been considered to be the degree of support that he has during elections. The current disruption of the elections and the failures of the process may cast doubt upon his political safety.   

Honey bees require better-managed forage resources

8 September 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Tlou Masehela | Scientist & Researcher at South African National Biodiversity Institute

John will discuss a study by Dr Tlou Masehela that explains a study of why honey bees require better-managed forage resources and how it is possible to take action. Dr Tlou Masehela is a Scientist at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), and leads the programme of work that focuses on monitoring and reporting on the impacts of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) on the environment.

Driver's License Renewal

8 September 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak

The reality of the current Driver's License Renewal process will be broken down by Toby Shapshak. He is publisher of Stuff Studios and Scrolla. Africa, and a Forbes senior contributor and a columnist for the  Financial Mail. He has been writing ad speaking about technology and the internet for 20 years and his TED Global talk on innovation in Africa has over 1,5-million views

The End of The South Africa Book Development Council

8 September 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: John Minneke

For over 40 years now, UNESCO has been celebrating International Literacy Day.  Ironically, South Africa Book Development Council has been forced to close its doors. John Minneke will speak to John about the sad event. 
The organizations motto has  been, 'Books and reading can’t cease to exist because of the pandemic. More than ever, it’s crucial that South Africa celebrates the importance of reading and books, hence we ask the country to join us in bringing more books to the people.”

Winner of The ToastED Toastmasters Club

7 September 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Verity Price

Verity Price, from ToastED Toastmasters Club in Division D is the new District 74 International Public Speaking Champion for 2021/2022. Together with six other finalists, they were the last ones standing among hundreds of speakers who competed in this year’s International Speech Contest from club to district level.

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

Local Politics

'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'

Business

Godongwana: Impact of July riots could persist beyond 2021

8 September 2021 6:36 PM

NDZ: Ramaphosa busy with consultations ahead of lockdown announcement

8 September 2021 6:15 PM

Mabuza: The more people who vaccinate, the better our economy performs

8 September 2021 5:22 PM

