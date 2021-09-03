Liliesleaf: Is this goodbye to a historical icon?

Guest: Nicholas Wolpe



Heritage month begins as one of South Africa's foremost national heritage sites has announced the decision to close its doors indefinitely. It has stood to exhibit extraordinary artifacts that tell the story of the journey to democracy in South Africa as well as to stand testament to it. Liliesleaf is an 18,000sqm property in Rivonia, Sandton.



It served as the secret for the ANC, SACP, Umkhonto we Sizwe and the Congress Alliance, between 1961 and 1963. It was a police raid of Liliesleaf on July 11, 1963, that set the infamous Rivonia Trial in motion. Trust founder and chief executive Nicholas Wolpe, a descendant of one of the Rivonia accused, has been struggling to secure operational funding since 2009. He deems the closure and the lack of support to be a dismal injustice. He said the coronavirus pandemic further exacerbated the financial woes of the liberation farm and other cultural and heritage sites in the sector.