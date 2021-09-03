The Vote must go on! Helen Zille Comment on Constitutional Court Decision

Guest Helen Zille
Guest: Adil Khan
Guest: Oscar Van Heerden
Guest: Disha Govender
Judge Mark Sher in the Cape Town High Court has ruled that the City of Cape Town’s emergency housing policy is unconstitutional.
Guest: Professor Keymanthri Moodley
Guest: Philip De Wet
A crucial Reading University Study has shown that much of South Africa will grow drier for longer. And the climate will become hotter. Philip De Wet has written about the study and he will explain what its finding mean
Guest: Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist
One of the primary sources of support for Cyril Ramaphosa within the ANC has been considered to be the degree of support that he has during elections. The current disruption of the elections and the failures of the process may cast doubt upon his political safety.
Guest: Tlou Masehela | Scientist & Researcher at South African National Biodiversity Institute
John will discuss a study by Dr Tlou Masehela that explains a study of why honey bees require better-managed forage resources and how it is possible to take action. Dr Tlou Masehela is a Scientist at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), and leads the programme of work that focuses on monitoring and reporting on the impacts of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) on the environment.
Guest: Toby Shapshak
The reality of the current Driver's License Renewal process will be broken down by Toby Shapshak. He is publisher of Stuff Studios and Scrolla. Africa, and a Forbes senior contributor and a columnist for the Financial Mail. He has been writing ad speaking about technology and the internet for 20 years and his TED Global talk on innovation in Africa has over 1,5-million views
Guest: John Minneke
For over 40 years now, UNESCO has been celebrating International Literacy Day. Ironically, South Africa Book Development Council has been forced to close its doors. John Minneke will speak to John about the sad event.
The organizations motto has been, 'Books and reading can’t cease to exist because of the pandemic. More than ever, it’s crucial that South Africa celebrates the importance of reading and books, hence we ask the country to join us in bringing more books to the people.”
Guest: Verity Price
Verity Price, from ToastED Toastmasters Club in Division D is the new District 74 International Public Speaking Champion for 2021/2022. Together with six other finalists, they were the last ones standing among hundreds of speakers who competed in this year’s International Speech Contest from club to district level.