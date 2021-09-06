Vaccination uptake needs government trust

Guest: Mark Tomlinson
Mark Tomlinson and Ashraf Kagee have performed a study to illustrate that trust is a key component to the South African uptake of vaccination.
South African public figures have an important role to play as role models and examples to others that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is imperative for their own health as well as the health and wellbeing of our society.
Guest: Sheilan Clarke | Spokesperson at My Vote Counts
Sheilan Clarke joins us from 'My Vote Counts' to discuss the findings of the first quarterly report that has been published by The Electoral Commission (IEC) in implementation of the new requirements imposed by The Political Party Funding Act.
The Act introduced a strict regulatory framework for the private funding of political parties including limits for the source, size and use of donated funds by political parties.
The Act compels political parties to disclose all donations more than R100 000 to the IEC.
'My Vote Counts' is a a non-profit company founded to improve the accountability, transparency and inclusiveness of elections and politics and it advocating for a legislative transparency framework for many years.
Guest: Mike Morris | Professor at Department Of Economics At UCT
Guest: Brit King
Brit King from Action Padel South Africa is excited to introduce the world's fastest growing sport to Cape Town! Padel Court in Western Cape opened in October last year and the addiction has spread ever since!
Also known as Padel Tennis, the game of Padel is played on a court one third the size of a tennis court which is enclosed by a glass and metallic fence. It is a great sport for players of all ages and skills, as it is both quick and easy to pick up.
The ribbon to the two courts, was cut by the two owners before an audience of celebrity guests and tennis stars.
Find Padel at The Fives Football Arena just outside Canal Walk, Cape Town.
Guest: Jessica Davies
Guest: Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant
What is that Mr. Armani? Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant has been telling us all along!
Although it’s widely used in African traditional medicine, modern science is only beginning to appreciate the remarkable pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications of the plant Myrothamnus flabellifolia. This is why designer Giorgio Armani chose it as the main ingredient in his skincare range, Crema Nera.
Guest: Lukas Muntingh | Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
The application of mandatory regulations determine the right to medical parole of a South African Prisoner. What is the exact prescribed criteria and to what degree of interpretation does this give to medical parole board? Can the success of Zuma's parole be deemed as a valid a application of the process and equality before the law. Lucas Muntingh
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem
Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up
Guest: Graham Sayer | Executive Head at Somerset College
Children need relationships and human contact. Many parts of the learning process are high touch and not high tech. The change from physical school to virtual school has set many children back - and lost many entirely. We must find these children and bring them back.
Graham Sayer is the Executive Head at Somerset College and he will discuss the urgent needs of South African students and parents in the COVID education crisis.
Children come from different home backgrounds, some with big gardens and fast WIFI, some that live in cramped spaces with many children sharing a small space and having no access to online learning processes.
The pandemic has had an extremely detrimental impact on children’s education and social and emotional needs and especially in South Africa.
The Pandemic gives policy makers a unique opportunity to consider every element of our school system.