Will the ANC benefit from the Con Court decision against Local Election Postponement?

Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Zoe Zana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
zoe zana
Today at 17:05
Potential J&J Booster Trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
The IEC Countdown to Voter Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Hendrickse.
Today at 17:45
Tailor & Tramp new release: Alley Cat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Werner Kruger
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation Pippa Hudson interviews Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation. 10 September 2021 4:47 PM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Ca... 10 September 2021 3:25 PM
'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical par... 10 September 2021 2:11 PM
John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision' Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful. 10 September 2021 1:01 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Prasa outlines plan to fix railways – and mulls mandated Covid-19 vaccination Refilwe Moloto interviews Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews about the plan for restoring our broken train services. 10 September 2021 8:55 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Will the ANC benefit from the Con Court decision against Local Election Postponement?

Will the ANC benefit from the Con Court decision against Local Election Postponement?

6 September 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

 


Book Review with John Maytham

10 September 2021 4:43 PM
The first required IEC disclosure of political donations report

10 September 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Sheilan Clarke | Spokesperson at My Vote Counts

Sheilan Clarke joins us from 'My Vote Counts' to discuss the findings of the first quarterly report that has been published by The  Electoral Commission  (IEC) in implementation of the new requirements imposed by The Political Party Funding Act. 
The Act introduced a strict regulatory framework for the private funding of political parties including limits for the source, size and use of donated funds by political parties.
  The Act compels political parties to disclose all donations more than R100 000 to the IEC.
'My Vote Counts' is a a non-profit company founded to improve the accountability, transparency and inclusiveness of elections and politics and it advocating for a legislative transparency framework for many years.

Mandatory vaccination - The worker demand must be heard.

10 September 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Mike Morris | Professor at Department Of Economics At UCT

The PADEL Sport has hit Cape Town!

10 September 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Brit King

Brit King from Action Padel South Africa is excited to introduce the world's fastest growing sport to Cape Town!  Padel Court in Western Cape opened in October last year and the addiction has spread ever since!
  Also known as Padel Tennis, the game of Padel is played on a court one third the size of a tennis court which is enclosed by a glass and metallic fence. It is a great sport for players of all ages and skills, as it is both quick and easy to pick up.
The ribbon to the two courts, was cut by the two owners before an audience of celebrity guests and tennis stars.
Find Padel at The Fives Football Arena just outside Canal Walk, Cape Town.

Tygerberg Campus Appeal for Vaccine Solidarity: “No one is safe, unless everyone is safe”

10 September 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Jessica Davies

Giorgio Armani has found Africa Magic

9 September 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant

 What is that Mr. Armani? Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant has been telling us all along!
Although it’s widely used in African traditional medicine, modern science is only beginning to appreciate the remarkable pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications of the plant Myrothamnus flabellifolia. This is why designer Giorgio Armani chose it as the main ingredient in his skincare range, Crema Nera.

Zuma Medical Parole: Equality before the law?

9 September 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Lukas Muntingh | Project Head  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform

The application of mandatory regulations determine the right to medical parole of a South African Prisoner. What is the exact prescribed criteria and to what degree of interpretation does this give to  medical parole board? Can the success of Zuma's parole be deemed as a valid a application of the process and equality before the law. Lucas Muntingh 

Dr Saadiq Kariem Western Cape COVID Update

9 September 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem 

Ivermectin studies: a false hope so far

9 September 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up

The case for face to face education

9 September 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Graham Sayer |  Executive Head at Somerset College

Children need relationships and human contact.  Many parts of the learning process are high touch and not high tech. The change from physical school to virtual school has set many children back - and lost many entirely.  We must find these children and bring them back.
Graham Sayer is the Executive Head at Somerset College and he will discuss the urgent needs of South African students and parents in the COVID education crisis. 
Children come from different home backgrounds, some with big gardens and fast WIFI,  some that live in cramped spaces with many children sharing a small space and having no access to online learning processes. 
  The pandemic has had an extremely detrimental impact on children’s education and social and emotional needs and especially in South Africa.
The Pandemic gives policy makers a unique opportunity to consider every element of our school system.

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

Sport

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

World

EWN Highlights

Rasa, NLTC hoping for lockdown restrictions to be eased soon

10 September 2021 5:02 PM

Sinovac COVID vaccine trial for children enrols first SA participants

10 September 2021 4:49 PM

African Union suspends Guinea over coup as mediators land

10 September 2021 3:45 PM

