Cars with Juliet Mcguire: Haval Jolion Review

Guest: Graham Sayer | Executive Head at Somerset College



Children need relationships and human contact. Many parts of the learning process are high touch and not high tech. The change from physical school to virtual school has set many children back - and lost many entirely. We must find these children and bring them back.

Graham Sayer is the Executive Head at Somerset College and he will discuss the urgent needs of South African students and parents in the COVID education crisis.

Children come from different home backgrounds, some with big gardens and fast WIFI, some that live in cramped spaces with many children sharing a small space and having no access to online learning processes.

The pandemic has had an extremely detrimental impact on children’s education and social and emotional needs and especially in South Africa.

The Pandemic gives policy makers a unique opportunity to consider every element of our school system.

