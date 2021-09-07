SANDF Soldiers Cuba Traning

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Water pollution with Kevin Winter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Book "Superfoods"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jane Griffiths - Author at ...
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Wills Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides
Today at 14:40
Michaelis art student silent auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jet Withers
Today at 14:50
Music - Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
Today at 15:40
City of Cape Town issues warning against illegal event
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
106 corpses to Eastern Cape after Western Cape crematoriums overwhelmed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen collision with Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 16:55
EFF Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:05
A Global Witness Study: A record number of environmental activists have been killed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Wilson
Today at 17:20
Police chief Bheki Cele: 30 Days to fix a catastrophic legislative blunder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 17:45
Lavender Hill Youth Centre Sport Inspiration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Nicholson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed. 13 September 2021 12:46 PM
Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality. 13 September 2021 12:03 PM
'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace Sara-Jayne King chats to industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts about the rise of toxic positivity in the workplace 13 September 2021 11:27 AM
View all Local
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children? Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children. 13 September 2021 9:02 AM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021. 13 September 2021 8:23 AM
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
View all Business
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
SANDF Soldiers Cuba Traning

SANDF Soldiers Cuba Traning

7 September 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst  

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is pushing ahead with its training of soldiers and officers in Cuba despite criticism in South Africa the same training opportunities are in abundance locally.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Tailor & Tramp new release: Alley Cat

10 September 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Werner Kruger

Tailor & Tramp received a great deal attention from local audiences with their debut single, Midnight Temptation. Now they are back in the spotlight song to showcase their talent.
ALLEY CAT, produced by Mark Belling and written by frontman Werner “Weerlig” Kruger, is a catchy song about a ‘wild card’ type of personality who is also a nice guy. 
“The song is actually a self-portrait, because all of my friends are always saying that I am a ‘wild card’,” explains Werner. “I think it is good to include something of yourself in your music, because it makes it honest and relatable. It is a nice light-hearted song that everyone will enjoy.”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The IEC Countdown to Voter Day

10 September 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Potential J&J Booster Trial

10 September 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Research Council

Talks are underway with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and the Department of Health about running a Covid-19 vaccine booster trial in South Africa. 
Professor Glenda Gray is the co-investigator of the groundbreaking project The Sisonke Programme. It is a collaboration between the National Department of Health, South African Medical Research Council, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, CAPRISA, Janssen and Johnson & Johnson. It allows the government to make the Ad26.COV2.S COVID-19 vaccine (JnJ vaccine) immediately available to healthcare workers using a research programme.
  Professor Glenda Gray is the first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review with John Maytham

10 September 2021 4:43 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first required IEC disclosure of political donations report

10 September 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Sheilan Clarke | Spokesperson at My Vote Counts

Sheilan Clarke joins us from 'My Vote Counts' to discuss the findings of the first quarterly report that has been published by The  Electoral Commission  (IEC) in implementation of the new requirements imposed by The Political Party Funding Act. 
The Act introduced a strict regulatory framework for the private funding of political parties including limits for the source, size and use of donated funds by political parties.
  The Act compels political parties to disclose all donations more than R100 000 to the IEC.
'My Vote Counts' is a a non-profit company founded to improve the accountability, transparency and inclusiveness of elections and politics and it advocating for a legislative transparency framework for many years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandatory vaccination - The worker demand must be heard.

10 September 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Mike Morris | Professor at Department Of Economics At UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The PADEL Sport has hit Cape Town!

10 September 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Brit King

Brit King from Action Padel South Africa is excited to introduce the world's fastest growing sport to Cape Town!  Padel Court in Western Cape opened in October last year and the addiction has spread ever since!
  Also known as Padel Tennis, the game of Padel is played on a court one third the size of a tennis court which is enclosed by a glass and metallic fence. It is a great sport for players of all ages and skills, as it is both quick and easy to pick up.
The ribbon to the two courts, was cut by the two owners before an audience of celebrity guests and tennis stars.
Find Padel at The Fives Football Arena just outside Canal Walk, Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tygerberg Campus Appeal for Vaccine Solidarity: “No one is safe, unless everyone is safe”

10 September 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Jessica Davies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Giorgio Armani has found Africa Magic

9 September 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant

 What is that Mr. Armani? Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant has been telling us all along!
Although it’s widely used in African traditional medicine, modern science is only beginning to appreciate the remarkable pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications of the plant Myrothamnus flabellifolia. This is why designer Giorgio Armani chose it as the main ingredient in his skincare range, Crema Nera.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma Medical Parole: Equality before the law?

9 September 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Lukas Muntingh | Project Head  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform

The application of mandatory regulations determine the right to medical parole of a South African Prisoner. What is the exact prescribed criteria and to what degree of interpretation does this give to  medical parole board? Can the success of Zuma's parole be deemed as a valid a application of the process and equality before the law. Lucas Muntingh 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub

Local

What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding expected yet after Kendal Power Station fire

13 September 2021 1:01 PM

Sassa still processing 845k applications of COVID grant, over 3.7m declined

13 September 2021 12:32 PM

Zikalala calls for speedy arrest after ANC members killed during branch meeting

13 September 2021 11:17 AM

