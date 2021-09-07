The potential benefit of a minimum alcohol price

Guest: Brit King



Brit King from Action Padel South Africa is excited to introduce the world's fastest growing sport to Cape Town! Padel Court in Western Cape opened in October last year and the addiction has spread ever since!

Also known as Padel Tennis, the game of Padel is played on a court one third the size of a tennis court which is enclosed by a glass and metallic fence. It is a great sport for players of all ages and skills, as it is both quick and easy to pick up.

The ribbon to the two courts, was cut by the two owners before an audience of celebrity guests and tennis stars.

Find Padel at The Fives Football Arena just outside Canal Walk, Cape Town.

