The potential benefit of a minimum alcohol price

Guest: Naomi K Gibbs
Guest: Werner Kruger
Tailor & Tramp received a great deal attention from local audiences with their debut single, Midnight Temptation. Now they are back in the spotlight song to showcase their talent.
ALLEY CAT, produced by Mark Belling and written by frontman Werner “Weerlig” Kruger, is a catchy song about a ‘wild card’ type of personality who is also a nice guy.
“The song is actually a self-portrait, because all of my friends are always saying that I am a ‘wild card’,” explains Werner. “I think it is good to include something of yourself in your music, because it makes it honest and relatable. It is a nice light-hearted song that everyone will enjoy.”
Guest: Michael Hendrickse.
Guest: Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Research Council
Talks are underway with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and the Department of Health about running a Covid-19 vaccine booster trial in South Africa.
Professor Glenda Gray is the co-investigator of the groundbreaking project The Sisonke Programme. It is a collaboration between the National Department of Health, South African Medical Research Council, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, CAPRISA, Janssen and Johnson & Johnson. It allows the government to make the Ad26.COV2.S COVID-19 vaccine (JnJ vaccine) immediately available to healthcare workers using a research programme.
Professor Glenda Gray is the first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
Guest: Sheilan Clarke | Spokesperson at My Vote Counts
Sheilan Clarke joins us from 'My Vote Counts' to discuss the findings of the first quarterly report that has been published by The Electoral Commission (IEC) in implementation of the new requirements imposed by The Political Party Funding Act.
The Act introduced a strict regulatory framework for the private funding of political parties including limits for the source, size and use of donated funds by political parties.
The Act compels political parties to disclose all donations more than R100 000 to the IEC.
'My Vote Counts' is a a non-profit company founded to improve the accountability, transparency and inclusiveness of elections and politics and it advocating for a legislative transparency framework for many years.
Guest: Mike Morris | Professor at Department Of Economics At UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brit King
Brit King from Action Padel South Africa is excited to introduce the world's fastest growing sport to Cape Town! Padel Court in Western Cape opened in October last year and the addiction has spread ever since!
Also known as Padel Tennis, the game of Padel is played on a court one third the size of a tennis court which is enclosed by a glass and metallic fence. It is a great sport for players of all ages and skills, as it is both quick and easy to pick up.
The ribbon to the two courts, was cut by the two owners before an audience of celebrity guests and tennis stars.
Find Padel at The Fives Football Arena just outside Canal Walk, Cape Town.
Guest: Jessica DaviesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant
What is that Mr. Armani? Plant biologist Professor Jill Farrant has been telling us all along!
Although it’s widely used in African traditional medicine, modern science is only beginning to appreciate the remarkable pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications of the plant Myrothamnus flabellifolia. This is why designer Giorgio Armani chose it as the main ingredient in his skincare range, Crema Nera.
Guest: Lukas Muntingh | Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
The application of mandatory regulations determine the right to medical parole of a South African Prisoner. What is the exact prescribed criteria and to what degree of interpretation does this give to medical parole board? Can the success of Zuma's parole be deemed as a valid a application of the process and equality before the law. Lucas Muntingh