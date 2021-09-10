Mandatory vaccination - The worker demand must be heard.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Masemola - Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 06:10
Proposal for MPs homes to fill housing gap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 06:25
Themed parties are cool, but beware trademark infringements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christine Strutt - Partner and Head of Trademarks at Von Seidels
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Sentinel Ocean Alliance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marguerite Kimberley
Today at 07:07
Intelligence committee report highlights abuse of state security apparatus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - MP and member of parliament's standing committee on intelligence
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:08
Binge Club - Smart Money Woman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arese Ugwu - Author and series creator: The Smart Money Woman
Today at 08:11
Binge Club - your choice of crime, drama and comedy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:22
Recovery Clean up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Peta-Anne Drake - Teacher at Bergvliet Primary School
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Jonathon Lun- Plasma propulsion
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathon Lun
Today at 10:30
Sea Monster uses games and tech to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Soraiya Verjee
Today at 10:42
Help Mr Barber give free fades
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Boh at Home Umhlonyane Butter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Noni Masombuka
Latest Local
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Local
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors' Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams. 16 September 2021 1:05 PM
CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws. 16 September 2021 8:40 AM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 16 September 2021 2:16 PM
Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey Charlotte Killbane interviews Jaynisha Patel of Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation. 16 September 2021 1:06 PM
View all Business
Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 16 September 2021 9:53 AM
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi. 16 September 2021 9:02 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero. 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir' Mandy Wiener interviews top cop and Madiba's former bodyguard Jeremy Vearey about his new book. 16 September 2021 3:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Mandatory vaccination - The worker demand must be heard.

Mandatory vaccination - The worker demand must be heard.

10 September 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Mike Morris | Professor at Department Of Economics At UCT


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Matrics in Antarctica

16 September 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Rian Manser

Hard to believe it’s that time of the year already. It feels like yesterday I was doing interviews about the first round of this amazing initiative. Entries are now open to the Matric class of 2021 for the experience of a lifetime in Antarctica with explorer Riaan Manser.
5 learners from across the country will fly out of cape town and land 6.5 hours later on the block of ice that is antarctica.
There they’ll spend the next 6 days at the Russian scientific base Novo-lazerevs-kaya doing what? We’re joined now by Riaan Manser to tell us.
Ask about last year’s winner.

How to silence the guns? Southern Africa's illegal firearms markets

16 September 2021 5:41 PM

Guest: Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane

 

Freedom Under Law has labelled The DA's Court bid against IEC as 'Lawfare'

16 September 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

 

Cancer: Diagnosis technology advancements: where does South Africa stand?

16 September 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Monica Vaithilingum

'Sisonke Boxing Club'

16 September 2021 4:17 PM

Guest: Jonny Cohen

Sisonke Boxing Club exists within a small building at the top of Imizamo Yethu Informal Settlement in Hout Bay.  If you walked by on a Friday night, it is unlikely that you could imagine the energy, education and empowerment that is taking place inside. 
The Boxing Club is the pride of a Non Governmental Organization dedicated to using the sport to advance the athletic skill as well as to train athletes to use boxing to skillfully strike and defend and to find strength, control - in and out of the ring. 
The club strives to build professional athletic careers. Most of all it exists to inspire young athletes to 'fight the good fight' and to give them a space to do just that. 
One of the NGO Directors, Jonny Cohen, will discuss the NGO and its future potential.  

Maths and Science

16 September 2021 4:14 PM

Guest: Nkosinathi Moshoana


An article in the Citizen newspaper at the end of august detailed the outcome of the latest Science, technology and innovation indicators report, which stated that the poor performance ln maths and science in this country is hampering innovation and impacting the economy.
In December it emerged South African grade five learners placed third worst in both mathematics and science among the 64 countries assessed for that age bracket. Fifty-nine per cent of grade nine learners did not have basic maths knowledge, and 64 per cent lacked basic competency in science
The Department of Basic Education estimates that learners lost between 50% and 75% of a normal year's worth of learning in 2020, placing a huge amount of pressure on those Grade 12s in under-resourced schools. The Primestars’ #StandingWithTheClassOf2021 matric Maths and Science revision programme addresses this crisis,  transporting learners across the country to cinemas that are transformed into theatres of education.

An innovative Surf Rescue Jetski won The Innovation & Technology Award at International Maritime Rescue Federation Awards

15 September 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Alan Geeling

A South African team won the Innovation & Technology Award at the International Maritime Rescue Federation Awards for their adaptation to a Jetski that greatly enhances its value for surf rescue. An inflatable apron is wrapped around the Jetski to increasing stability and rescue capacity.

Madagascar Vanilla Industry - Corruption, Money Laundering and Criminality

15 September 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Julia Stanyard

Julia Stanyard represents The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime to discuss the investigation into the corruption, money laundering and criminality of The Vanilla Trade in Madagascar. 
About 80% of the world’s vanilla is grown in the mountainous regions of Madagascar. Extraordinary price rises in recent years have brought rising criminality including organised and violent thefts, money laundering and related corruption. Now, in response to falling prices, the government has imposed minimum prices for exports, but this has provided an opening for new forms of money laundering and corruption.

John Hlophe attempt to prevent his suspension and possible impeachment.

15 September 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

The Case of 'The Cabbage Bandit'

15 September 2021 5:14 PM

Guest: Djo Bankina

Tshwane Metro Police officers have formally charged the “cabbage bandit” Djo Ba Nkuna, who planted vegetables on the side of the road to help his wife feed poor communities in the capital city.
Nkuna has been at loggerheads with Tshwane Metro Police officers after they received a complaint about his vegetable garden.
He was threatened with arrest if he did not desist with his cabbage patch activities, as they were against the by-laws in the City of Tshwane.
The battle over the cabbage patch took a legal turn, as the police served him with a notice to appear in court, for allegedly interfering with municipal property. 
 Djo Ba Nkuna claims to have been served with a notice to appear at the Wonderboom Municipal Court on November 23, 2021. 

