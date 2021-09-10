Tailor & Tramp new release: Alley Cat

Guest: Jonny Cohen



Sisonke Boxing Club exists within a small building at the top of Imizamo Yethu Informal Settlement in Hout Bay. If you walked by on a Friday night, it is unlikely that you could imagine the energy, education and empowerment that is taking place inside.

The Boxing Club is the pride of a Non Governmental Organization dedicated to using the sport to advance the athletic skill as well as to train athletes to use boxing to skillfully strike and defend and to find strength, control - in and out of the ring.

The club strives to build professional athletic careers. Most of all it exists to inspire young athletes to 'fight the good fight' and to give them a space to do just that.

One of the NGO Directors, Jonny Cohen, will discuss the NGO and its future potential.

arrow_forward