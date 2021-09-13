T Cells: Vaccines stimulate a powerful weapon of human immunity

Guest: Dewald Schoeman is a PHD student in Molecular Biology and Virology



T Cells play a crucial role in human immunity and current vaccines stimulate them to fight against both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its emerging variants in the long term.

A break down of the principles of human immunity and the function of T Cells play a crucial role in the creation of an accurate public understanding of the COVID virus and the value of the vaccines and the differences between them.

Much of the media focus has been focused on the role of the vaccine in the creation of antibodies. It has been widely discussed that vaccines were able to bind to the variants but less capable of neutralizing them. It is of crucial importance to understand the role of the T-cells. They have been largely as responsive to the variants as they were to the wild-type virus. They were still able to recognize and respond effectively to the variants, conferring resilient protection against the disease.







