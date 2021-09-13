106 Corpses transported from The Western to Eastern Cape Crematorium

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Traffic officials at the weekend stopped a truck transporting 106 corpses to the Eastern Cape.
The refrigerated truck was stopped at a weighbridge outside Somerset West on the N2 in the Western Cape on Saturday to confirm a valid permit to transport the bodies out of the province
Guest: Start the weekend with Jono Tait from Hatchetman and the new single 'Slow Down'
Residents of Betty's Bay are up in arms over the news that Scarface, a member of the local baboon troop, is facing a death sentence.
The Betty's Bay baboon troop is a small troop made up of 22 animals, including 3 babies and resides in the Kogelberg biosphere reserve. Recently the troop came under the management of Human Wildlife Services (HWS) and on Friday, angry residents and members of the local Baboon Action Group contacted Cape Talk to say that HWS is planning to execute Scarface this afternoon.
For more on this story, Amy McIver speaks to Pete Oxford conservationist, zoologist, and the founder of the Betty's Bay Baboon Action Group.
Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
President Cyril Ramaphosa is inviting public nominations for the position of the next Chief Justice of South Africa.
To promote transparency and encourage public participation, President Ramaphosa has decided that South Africans should take part in the choice of the next Chief Justice.
Nicole Fritz from Freedom Under Law will discuss the implications of the announcement.
Dan Kriel is leaving The Lions for The American Major League outfit. More and more South African athletes seem to be recruited elsewhere. What are the trends and why? Sports, business researcher and writer Nqobile Ndlovi will discuss.
Guest: Sadiq Kareem
Around the world interest in “Plant-Based” and “Vegan” diets are becoming commonplace, driven by a growing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of eating more plant-based, as well as improvements in the taste, price and availability of plant-based food offerings.
The latest offering from professional rugby player/businessman Pieter Steph Du Toit and his brothers Johan, Anton and Daniel comes to us in the surprising form of shoes! The Eight Feet VELDSKOEN is a celebration of brotherhood, hard work, and above all, family values. The family business already includes a wine and olive farm and is now branching out into other areas.
Guest: Annette Botha | Meteorologist
Guest: Rian Manser
Hard to believe it’s that time of the year already. It feels like yesterday I was doing interviews about the first round of this amazing initiative. Entries are now open to the Matric class of 2021 for the experience of a lifetime in Antarctica with explorer Riaan Manser.
5 learners from across the country will fly out of cape town and land 6.5 hours later on the block of ice that is antarctica.
There they’ll spend the next 6 days at the Russian scientific base Novo-lazerevs-kaya doing what? We’re joined now by Riaan Manser to tell us.
Ask about last year’s winner.
Guest: Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane