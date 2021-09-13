Lavender Hill Youth Centre Sport Inspiration

Guest: Rian Manser



Hard to believe it’s that time of the year already. It feels like yesterday I was doing interviews about the first round of this amazing initiative. Entries are now open to the Matric class of 2021 for the experience of a lifetime in Antarctica with explorer Riaan Manser.

5 learners from across the country will fly out of cape town and land 6.5 hours later on the block of ice that is antarctica.

There they’ll spend the next 6 days at the Russian scientific base Novo-lazerevs-kaya doing what? We’re joined now by Riaan Manser to tell us.

