Gendarmerie Policing: Must an ‘intermediate’ military force be created to protect South Africans? Drive with John Maytham

Guest: Jakkie Cilliers | Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Guest: Kahn Morbee | Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at ParletonesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eastern Province Rugby Union president, Maasdorp CannonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Emile JoubertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca DavisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Reagen Allen | National Management Committee Member at Da Youth
At Grassy Park police station, a total of 31 detectives each carry a case load of about 250 dockets, with a ratio of about 1 379 residents per police officer.
Reagen Allen, the DA spokesperson on community safety, joins us to discuss the reasons for a drastic shortage of police officials at a well-known crime hot spot as well as the urgent solutions that must be implemented.
Guest: Zelt Marais
Zelt Marais will join Mike on the Afternoon Drive to contribute to a constructive discussion about the issues currently facing the state of Western Province Rugby after Ebrahim Rasool brought a number of relevant issues forward yesterday afternoon.
This past Saturday, Western Province Professional Rugby chairperson Ebrahim Rasool published an open letter in which he criticised the “megalomania” that has defined Marais’ tenure.
A vote of no confidence against Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais did not take place as Monday night’s meeting reportedly fell apart.
Guest: Sean Mendis
Tomorrow is the official day that the national carrier, South African Airways, will be taking to the skies once again.
It’s almost a year and a half after being grounded due to the pandemic and the business rescue process.
It will kick off with three daily flights to its most popular destination - Cape Town.
We speak to Sean Mendis, an airline executive and consultant with nearly 2 decades of experience in African aviation, about how sustainable he thinks the relaunch will be.
Guest: Liz McDaid | founder member at The Green Connection
Despite an ongoing legal fight and environmental concerns, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Tuesday approved three generation licences for floating powership provider Karpowership SA.
The Environmental group 'the Green Connection' has responded by saying that the organization is likely to institute legal action against the Karpowership. The organization's strategic lead, Liz McDaid, has described the decision as "flawed." She will join Mike Wills to explain her view and to assess the decision and its implications.
Liz McDaid is a South African activist who is the "Eco-Justice Lead" for the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute.
Guest: Stella Fleetwood, Service Line Lead at Ipsos
The pandemic will undoubtedly find increased resolve over time, but it does not seem that we will return to full-time commuting and packed office buildings.
The IPSOS Mori Market Research Organization has conducted a recent study into the ways in which the definition of an ideal work environment has changed.
Their study has shown that the majority of those working from home are not finding working from home challenging, but many miss their co-workers and technology.
A survey of employed adults in 29 countries for the World Economic Forum finds one in four now working from home more often than before the pandemic. The preference is for working remotely half of the time after it is over.