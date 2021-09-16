Maths and Science

Guest: Nkosinathi Moshoana





An article in the Citizen newspaper at the end of august detailed the outcome of the latest Science, technology and innovation indicators report, which stated that the poor performance ln maths and science in this country is hampering innovation and impacting the economy.

In December it emerged South African grade five learners placed third worst in both mathematics and science among the 64 countries assessed for that age bracket. Fifty-nine per cent of grade nine learners did not have basic maths knowledge, and 64 per cent lacked basic competency in science

The Department of Basic Education estimates that learners lost between 50% and 75% of a normal year's worth of learning in 2020, placing a huge amount of pressure on those Grade 12s in under-resourced schools. The Primestars’ #StandingWithTheClassOf2021 matric Maths and Science revision programme addresses this crisis, transporting learners across the country to cinemas that are transformed into theatres of education.