How to silence the guns? Southern Africa's illegal firearms markets

Latest Local
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday. 25 September 2021 10:48 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
View all Local
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence. 23 September 2021 11:10 AM
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings. 23 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks! Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend. 25 September 2021 7:58 AM
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town' Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town. 24 September 2021 9:08 AM
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album. 24 September 2021 8:12 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 22 September 2021 1:16 PM
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney. 22 September 2021 11:05 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
How to silence the guns? Southern Africa's illegal firearms markets

How to silence the guns? Southern Africa's illegal firearms markets

16 September 2021 5:41 PM

Guest: Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane

 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Parlotones frontman releases third solo album today

23 September 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Kahn Morbee | Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones

SA rugby official a staunch All Blacks supporter

23 September 2021 5:52 PM

Guest: Eastern Province Rugby Union president, Maasdorp Cannon

COVID Update

23 September 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Who won the SA vs NZ Sauvignon Blanc Wine Champion

23 September 2021 5:13 PM

Guest: Emile Joubert

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

23 September 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

In a Murder hot spot; The Grassy Park Police Station is overburdened and under resourced

23 September 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Reagen Allen | National Management Committee Member at Da Youth

At Grassy Park police station, a total of 31 detectives each carry a case load of about 250 dockets, with a ratio of about 1 379 residents per police officer.
 Reagen Allen, the DA spokesperson on community safety, joins us to discuss the reasons for a drastic shortage of police officials at a well-known crime hot spot as well as the urgent solutions that must be implemented. 

Western Province Rugby

22 September 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Zelt Marais

Zelt Marais will join Mike on the Afternoon Drive to contribute to a constructive discussion about the issues currently facing the state of Western Province Rugby after Ebrahim Rasool brought a number of relevant issues forward yesterday afternoon.
This past Saturday, Western Province Professional Rugby chairperson Ebrahim Rasool published an open letter in which he criticised the “megalomania” that has defined Marais’ tenure.
  A vote of no confidence against Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais did not take place as Monday night’s meeting reportedly fell apart.

Analysis of SAA relaunch

22 September 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Sean Mendis

Tomorrow is the official day that the national carrier, South African Airways, will be taking to the skies once again.
It’s almost a year and a half after being grounded due to the pandemic and the business rescue process.
It will kick off with three daily flights to its most popular destination - Cape Town.
We speak to Sean Mendis, an airline executive and consultant with nearly 2 decades of experience in African aviation, about how sustainable he thinks the relaunch will be.

NERSA has approved Karpowership; despite environmental concerns and legal argument

22 September 2021 4:40 PM

Guest: Liz McDaid | founder member  at The Green Connection

Despite an ongoing legal fight and environmental concerns, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Tuesday approved three generation licences for floating powership provider Karpowership SA. 
The Environmental group 'the Green Connection' has responded by saying that the organization is likely to institute legal action against the Karpowership.  The organization's strategic lead, Liz McDaid, has described the decision as "flawed." She will join Mike Wills to explain her view and to assess the decision and its implications. 
Liz McDaid is a South African activist who is the "Eco-Justice Lead" for the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute.

The IPSOS 'Work from home' study

22 September 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Stella Fleetwood, Service Line Lead at Ipsos

The pandemic will undoubtedly find increased resolve over time, but it does not seem that we will return to full-time commuting and packed office buildings. 
The IPSOS Mori Market Research Organization has conducted a recent study into the ways in which the definition of an ideal work environment has changed. 
Their study has shown that the majority of those working from home are not finding working from home challenging, but many miss their co-workers and technology.
A survey of employed adults in 29 countries for the World Economic Forum finds one in four now working from home more often than before the pandemic. The preference is for working remotely half of the time after it is over.

Trending

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

Local

Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist

Local Lifestyle

'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

Sport

EWN Highlights

Dystopia, BLM themes emerge at Art Basel fair

25 September 2021 6:03 PM

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

25 September 2021 6:02 PM

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

25 September 2021 5:59 PM

