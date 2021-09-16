How to silence the guns? Southern Africa's illegal firearms markets

Guest: Stella Fleetwood, Service Line Lead at Ipsos



The pandemic will undoubtedly find increased resolve over time, but it does not seem that we will return to full-time commuting and packed office buildings.

The IPSOS Mori Market Research Organization has conducted a recent study into the ways in which the definition of an ideal work environment has changed.

Their study has shown that the majority of those working from home are not finding working from home challenging, but many miss their co-workers and technology.

A survey of employed adults in 29 countries for the World Economic Forum finds one in four now working from home more often than before the pandemic. The preference is for working remotely half of the time after it is over.

