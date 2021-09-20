Endangered penguins killed by bees in Simonstown

Guest: Dr Katta Ludynia



A rare occurrence happened in Simons town near Cape Town whereby sixty-three endangered African penguins have been killed by a swarm of bees.

This was the first known attack at the world-famous Boulders Beach, which attracts up to 60,000 visitors a year.

The protected birds, from a colony in Simonstown, were found on the shore with multiple bee-stings but with no other physical injuries.

Dr. Katta Ludynia is the research manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB). She will discuss the strange event and its potential causes.