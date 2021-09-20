WWF reports shows SA one of worst offenders for ocean plastic pollution

Guest: Lorren de Kock | Project Manager: Circular Plastics Economy at World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)



A recently released report on the real cost of plastic pollution, commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature, says South Africa is the 11th worst offender for leaking land-based plastic into the ocean.

It was prepared by the global consulting firm, Dalberg, which says that the country could tackle the crisis more efficiently if it were to sign up to the a new global plastics treaty.

The report found that the minimum lifetime cost to South Africa of the plastic produced in 2019 alone was a staggering R885 billion.

This includes costs generated by the damage to livelihoods and key industries such as fishing and tourism, and the cleaning up of plastic pollution.

To find out more about the report, we speak to the WWF South Africa's Project Manager: Circular Plastics Economy. Lorren de Kock.