South African travel remains in the red

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)



Analysts predicted South Africa to be removed from the red list - but this was unfortunately not the case. Petitions from citizens, appeals from the South African government and corporate pressures - to no avail.

South Africa remains on the United Kingdom red list for travel. This imposes extremely restrictive and expensive quarantine conditions for local travelers.

Travelers who have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days will only be allowed to enter the UK if they are British or Irish nationals or have residence rights in the UK.