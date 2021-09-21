Cape Town block of flats to become first 'biophilic' building in South Africa

Guest: Donovan Gillman | Landscaper



A new plant-covered building is due to be built at 142 Bree Street in Cape Town, which will be Africa's first-ever 'biophilic' building.

This approach aims to connect the people who live in the building more closely with nature.

The exterior of the apartment block will feature a vertical garden with 50 species of indigenous trees and shrubs, and integrated PV solar panels will generate double the electricity quota needed to power the common areas.

"The Fynbos" was created by architectural firm, TwentyEightZeroTwo, and the vegetation and the highly technical water system by our guest, Donovan Gillman, who is the landscape architect for the project.