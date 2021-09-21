Winner of the Sunday Times Literary Award 'These are not Gentle People'

Guest: Gina Woodburn



Cape Town – Cape Town Stadium, was renamed again to DHL Stadium after signing a multi-year naming rights partnership with DHL Express.

Cape Town Stadium was originally known as Green Point Stadium before it was changed. The stadium has already had its new name since June 1, 2021 and was used during the Lions Tour, but due to Covid-19 no official announcement has been made.

Branding of the stadium is expected to begin shortly. DHL Express today announced its partnership with Cape Town Stadium.

The Stadium's Commercial Manager, Gina Woodburn, will discuss the rename decision and execution.

