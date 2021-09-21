The Zuma -Thales Case is back in court.

Streaming issues? Report here
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening. 30 September 2021 5:10 PM
SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities. 30 September 2021 3:33 PM
View all Local
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vib... 30 September 2021 1:56 PM
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa. 30 September 2021 11:52 AM
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
View all Politics
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
View all Business
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward. 30 September 2021 11:34 AM
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue. 30 September 2021 10:53 AM
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes' Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage. 30 September 2021 10:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
View all Sport
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
The Zuma -Thales Case is back in court.

The Zuma -Thales Case is back in court.

21 September 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

The Digital Vibes Saga. To be continued...

30 September 2021 5:49 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An update from Premier Alan Winde

30 September 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town approved controversial new bylaws

30 September 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Cllr Mzwakhe Nqavashe Safety and Security Portfolio Committee Chair

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book of The Week: Son of the Century by Antonio Scurat

30 September 2021 4:39 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's game on for Cape Town, but will the DA take the metro again?

30 September 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID and Diabetes: a study of the complex health risks of the combination.

30 September 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Professor Joel Dave

Research has shown that certain characteristics put some people with diabetes at higher risk of serious illness and death than others. The implications of this research on the way in which the COVID virus impacts upon diabetic individuals is of great concern. 
Professor Joel Dave is the head of The University of Cape Town Division of Endocrinology will elaborate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Cape Town Stadium now goes by the name "The DHL Stadium”.

30 September 2021 3:32 PM

Guest: Gina Woodburn

Cape Town – Cape Town Stadium, was renamed again to DHL Stadium after signing a multi-year naming rights partnership with DHL Express.
Cape Town Stadium was originally known as Green Point Stadium before it was changed. The stadium has already had its new name since June 1, 2021 and was used during the Lions Tour, but due to Covid-19 no official announcement has been made.
Branding of the stadium is expected to begin shortly. DHL Express today announced its partnership with Cape Town Stadium.
The Stadium's Commercial Manager, Gina Woodburn, will discuss the rename decision and execution.                                                   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

s the Riverine Greenbelt the right location for Amazon offices?

30 September 2021 10:36 AM

Dr Laurine Platzky | Deputy Director General for Strategic Programmes at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the ANC nominate a mayoral candidate for Cape Town?

29 September 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Cameron Dugmore | ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The optimistic vision of Ian Goldin: 'Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World'

29 September 2021 4:51 PM

Guest:Prof Ian Goldin  | Author and Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm

Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads

Local

EWN Highlights

The time is now: Winde urges WC residents to get jab ahead of festive season

30 September 2021 7:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA on latest COVID developments

30 September 2021 7:10 PM

Joburg councillors to elect new mayor on Friday after Matongo's passing

30 September 2021 6:59 PM

