"Hotel Rwanda" hero has been found guilty of terrorism

Guest: Sarah Jackson
The former Rwandan hotel manager who is credited with saving the lives of over a thousand Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in that country, has been found guilty of 'terrorism' and sentenced to 25 years in jail.
Paul Rusesabagina, whose heroics were portrayed in the 2004 film, "Hotel Rwanda", was found guilty of backing a rebel group that was behind a series of deadly attacks in 2018 and 2019.
But rights groups, including Amnesty International, his family, and governments around the world have said that Rusesabagina, who is a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame, did not receive a fair trial.
He boycotted yesterday's verdict saying he did not expect justice in a process he described as a “sham”.
Amnesty says it had noted numerous fair trial violations, including his arrest under false pretenses and unlawful transfer to Rwanda, enforced disappearance and incommunicado detention following his rendition to Kigali.
We speak to Sarah Jackson, the organisation's Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes.
Guest: Professor Joel Dave
Research has shown that certain characteristics put some people with diabetes at higher risk of serious illness and death than others. The implications of this research on the way in which the COVID virus impacts upon diabetic individuals is of great concern.
Professor Joel Dave is the head of The University of Cape Town Division of Endocrinology will elaborate.
Guest: Gina Woodburn
Cape Town – Cape Town Stadium, was renamed again to DHL Stadium after signing a multi-year naming rights partnership with DHL Express.
Cape Town Stadium was originally known as Green Point Stadium before it was changed. The stadium has already had its new name since June 1, 2021 and was used during the Lions Tour, but due to Covid-19 no official announcement has been made.
Branding of the stadium is expected to begin shortly. DHL Express today announced its partnership with Cape Town Stadium.
The Stadium's Commercial Manager, Gina Woodburn, will discuss the rename decision and execution.
