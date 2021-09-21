"Hotel Rwanda" hero has been found guilty of terrorism

Guest: Sarah Jackson



The former Rwandan hotel manager who is credited with saving the lives of over a thousand Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in that country, has been found guilty of 'terrorism' and sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Paul Rusesabagina, whose heroics were portrayed in the 2004 film, "Hotel Rwanda", was found guilty of backing a rebel group that was behind a series of deadly attacks in 2018 and 2019.

But rights groups, including Amnesty International, his family, and governments around the world have said that Rusesabagina, who is a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame, did not receive a fair trial.

He boycotted yesterday's verdict saying he did not expect justice in a process he described as a “sham”.

Amnesty says it had noted numerous fair trial violations, including his arrest under false pretenses and unlawful transfer to Rwanda, enforced disappearance and incommunicado detention following his rendition to Kigali.

We speak to Sarah Jackson, the organisation's Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes.