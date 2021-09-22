The IPSOS 'Work from home' study

Guest: Stella Fleetwood, Service Line Lead at Ipsos
The pandemic will undoubtedly find increased resolve over time, but it does not seem that we will return to full-time commuting and packed office buildings.
The IPSOS Mori Market Research Organization has conducted a recent study into the ways in which the definition of an ideal work environment has changed.
Their study has shown that the majority of those working from home are not finding working from home challenging, but many miss their co-workers and technology.
A survey of employed adults in 29 countries for the World Economic Forum finds one in four now working from home more often than before the pandemic. The preference is for working remotely half of the time after it is over.
Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist
The Springboks are craving victory in The Rugby Championship against the All Blacks on Saturday in order to avoid suffering four straight defeats for the first time since 2016.
Sports Journalist Gavin Rich will assess the team's prospects.
Guest: Jan Vermeulin
Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Dr Greg Mills is director of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation and he has recently written the book 'Expensive Poverty', which is a gripping account of global financial aid its successes and failures.
One in three Africans live in poverty and yet the continent has received more than $1.2 trillion in aid over the last 30 years?
Why have trillions of dollars have failed to eliminate poverty and enrich human development in Africa?
John Maytham will be back next week with a special Junior edition of Rapid Fire.
For the first time, we will allow some smart questions from kids to see if they can get John's brain muscle to flex.
So, if you are 10, 11, or 12 years old (or close enough) or know someone who is, now is the time to go to the CapeTalk website and sign up!
One clever kid can walk away with R1500 daily next week just for asking a great Rapid Fire Question, courtesy of the UCT Online High School & the Valenture Institute.
But, you need to register for the competition first.
So go to the CapeTalk website now to sign up.
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Many Cape Talk listeners have brought questions about the newly approved bylaw; 'The Unlawful occupation by-law'.
One big question has been , 'does the city really have the capacity to move homeless people to shelters and where are those shelters?'
The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Portfolio Committee unanimously approved four by-laws, which have been met with a great deal of criticism, confusion about their implementation and public debate.
Cape Town Counsillor Zahid Badroodien will join Mike to shed some light on the city's intended implementation of the laws.
