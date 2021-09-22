Analysis of SAA relaunch

John Maytham will be back next week with a special Junior edition of Rapid Fire.

For the first time, we will allow some smart questions from kids to see if they can get John's brain muscle to flex.



So, if you are 10, 11, or 12 years old (or close enough) or know someone who is, now is the time to go to the CapeTalk website and sign up!





One clever kid can walk away with R1500 daily next week just for asking a great Rapid Fire Question, courtesy of the UCT Online High School & the Valenture Institute.

But, you need to register for the competition first.



So go to the CapeTalk website now to sign up.

arrow_forward