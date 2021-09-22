Analysis of SAA relaunch

Guest: Sean Mendis
Tomorrow is the official day that the national carrier, South African Airways, will be taking to the skies once again.
It’s almost a year and a half after being grounded due to the pandemic and the business rescue process.
It will kick off with three daily flights to its most popular destination - Cape Town.
We speak to Sean Mendis, an airline executive and consultant with nearly 2 decades of experience in African aviation, about how sustainable he thinks the relaunch will be.
Guest: Derek Gripper | Composer, Musician
Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist
The Springboks are craving victory in The Rugby Championship against the All Blacks on Saturday in order to avoid suffering four straight defeats for the first time since 2016.
Sports Journalist Gavin Rich will assess the team's prospects.
Guest: Jan Vermeulin
Guest: Mark Barnes | Financial Analyst and former CEO of The South African Post Office
Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Dr Greg Mills is director of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation and he has recently written the book 'Expensive Poverty', which is a gripping account of global financial aid its successes and failures.
One in three Africans live in poverty and yet the continent has received more than $1.2 trillion in aid over the last 30 years?
Why have trillions of dollars have failed to eliminate poverty and enrich human development in Africa?
Guest: Eugene Booysen
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Many Cape Talk listeners have brought questions about the newly approved bylaw; 'The Unlawful occupation by-law'.
One big question has been , 'does the city really have the capacity to move homeless people to shelters and where are those shelters?'
The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Portfolio Committee unanimously approved four by-laws, which have been met with a great deal of criticism, confusion about their implementation and public debate.
Cape Town Counsillor Zahid Badroodien will join Mike to shed some light on the city's intended implementation of the laws.
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government