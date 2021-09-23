COVID Update

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guest: Martin Clunes
John will be joined by Martin Clunes to discuss ;MANHUNT: The Night Stalker'.
Alexander Martin Clunes OBE DL is an English actor, comedian, director and television presenter. He is best known for portraying Martin Ellingham in the ITV comedy-drama series Doc Martin and Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly.
Manhunt The Night Stalker, a four part drama, is the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial burglar and rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear. It is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton.
Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist | Expert Legal JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi
Director of the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit
Shabir Madhi is Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, JohannesburgDirector of the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit
Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
Guest: Juliet McGuireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Anton EberhardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sibusiso MjikelisoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Wolfgang Preiser | Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University
Many listeners call in with some confusion as to whether their natural immunity after COVID means that there is no reason to vaccinate.
Professor Wolfgang Preiser will bring insight to the subject. He is The Head of Medical Virology at the Faculty of Medivine and Health Sciences at the UNivesity of Stellenbosch.
Guest: Will Fitzgibbon is a senior ICIJ reporter. He is also ICIJ's Africa and Middle East partnership coordinator.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Guy Lamb | Criminologist and lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Derek Gripper | Composer, MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST