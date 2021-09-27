Pieter de Villiers is running for The Good Party

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Ambassador of Denmark
Today at 15:50
Nedbank Credit has reduced minimum income
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Sadiki
Today at 16:55
Facebook Global Outage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 17:05
Constitutional Court Nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:20
Law stopping single fathers from registering children in their name is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stanley Malematja
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown' Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 5 October 2021 1:12 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Why Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram may have gone down around the world The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral. 4 October 2021 6:48 PM
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pieter de Villiers is running for The Good Party

Pieter de Villiers is running for The Good Party

27 September 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Pieter de Villiers


Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker

4 October 2021 6:09 PM

Guest: Martin Clunes

John will be joined by Martin Clunes to discuss ;MANHUNT: The Night Stalker'.
Alexander Martin Clunes OBE DL is an English actor, comedian, director and television presenter. He is best known for portraying Martin Ellingham in the ITV comedy-drama series Doc Martin and Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly. 
  Manhunt The Night Stalker, a four part drama, is the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial burglar and rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear. It is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton.

Who will be South Africa's new Chief Justice?

4 October 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist | Expert Legal Journalist

Does The Level 1 relaxation of outdoor gathering numbers make sense?

4 October 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi

Director of the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit

Shabir Madhi is Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, JohannesburgDirector of the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit

Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

Cars With Juliet Maguire: A review of The Fiat 500

4 October 2021 5:03 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

Power Procurement: Why is it described as an emergency but managed without urgency?

4 October 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Eberhard

The Springbok Team at The United Rugby Championships 2021

4 October 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Sibusiso Mjikeliso

Must I vaccinate after COVID? Natural and vaccine Immunity

4 October 2021 4:16 PM

Guest: Professor Wolfgang Preiser | Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University 

Many listeners call in with some confusion as to whether their natural immunity after COVID means that there is no reason to vaccinate.
Professor Wolfgang Preiser will bring insight to the subject. He is The Head of Medical Virology at the Faculty of  Medivine and Health Sciences at the UNivesity of Stellenbosch. 

Explainer: What are the Pandora Papers?

4 October 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Will Fitzgibbon is a senior ICIJ reporter. He is also ICIJ's Africa and Middle East partnership coordinator.

The DA is determined to stop Bheki Cele’s plan to change Cape Town Law Enforcement

4 October 2021 3:53 PM

Guest: Dr Guy Lamb | Criminologist and lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University 

Derek Gripper will introduce his new album 'Billy goes to Durban'

1 October 2021 5:53 PM

Guest: Derek Gripper | Composer, Musician

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

Business World

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

Local

World Netball names Bongi Msomi as official Athlete Ambassador for Africa

5 October 2021 3:14 PM

Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

5 October 2021 2:50 PM

Cop details how one of the suspects opened fire at Nathaniel Julies

5 October 2021 2:28 PM

