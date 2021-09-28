The Killarney Response to The Street Racer Memorandum

Guest: Des Easom | Executive Manager at Killarney International Raceway



Angry street racers and drifters caused chaos this weekend by putting up a blockade on The Killarney Motor Racing Complex.

Gerrard Cooper joined Mike Wills yesterday to explain why he joined the Killarney protest in order to demand event dates and fight for the rights to race!

Many listeners called in to Cape Talk with something to say on the subject.

A representative of Killarney, Des Easom, will join Mike Wills to explain the Complex side of the story.

Killarney Motor Racing Complex, whose main race track is also known as Killarney International Raceway, is a motor racing complex in Milnerton Rural, Cape Town, South Africa.