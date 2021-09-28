Must Britain expect a 'winter of discontent'?

Guest: Gavin Grey
Britain faces a great deal of severe challenges - to the extent that a 'winter of discontent' parallel with the 1970's crisis is a repeated headline.
A resurgence of the virus, appropriate COVID travel restrictions, rising inflation and a massive energy and supply chain crisis are factors combining to cause a great deal of fear.
UK Correspondent Gavin Grey will discuss the British reality, the difficult obstacles that are currently faced and potential solutions.
Guest: Holly Tessler
Launching in September 2021 and based in Liverpool, the birthplace of the Beatles, this programme aims to reframe and extend contemporary discourse about the Beatles beyond the historical and musicological into a broader and more robust 21st-century context
Guest: Stanley MalematjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lawson NaidooLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jan VermeulinLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Luke DanielLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: : Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health'sLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and an Affiliate of the Johns Hopkins Center for Global HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mpho SadikiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Ambassador of Denmark
To reach Denmark’s goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by 70% in 2030, it will take 290,000 human years over the next 10 years. About 90,000 of these will come from unskilled workers in the building, construction and infrastructure sectors. Similarly, South Africa’s transition from coal to renewable energy will demand thousands of new jobs.
Tobias Elling Rehfeld is Danish Ambassador to South Africa and he will join John on the subject
Guest: Martin Clunes
John will be joined by Martin Clunes to discuss ;MANHUNT: The Night Stalker'.
Alexander Martin Clunes OBE DL is an English actor, comedian, director and television presenter. He is best known for portraying Martin Ellingham in the ITV comedy-drama series Doc Martin and Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly.
Manhunt The Night Stalker, a four part drama, is the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial burglar and rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear. It is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton.