President Cyril Ramaphosa authorises release of SIU investigation into Digital Vibes matter

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
BBC - news and views from the UK
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:15
LGE coverage: social issues in Cape Town City Bowl: CBD, Seapoint & Woodstock
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bevil Lucas - Activist at Reclaim the City
Michael Ender - Chair at Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (SFB)
Today at 10:30
What will happen if voter turn-out is too low these LGE 2021 - My Vote Counts explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Letlhogonolo Letshele - Electoral Researcher, at My Vote Counts
Today at 10:45
Mayoral candidate Rapid Fire: Geordin Hill-Lewis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 10:53
Mayoral Candidate Rapid Fire- Fadiel Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheryl Hendricks - Executive director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Film director Uga Carlini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Uga Carlini
Today at 13:33
Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizanne van der Spuy
Kieran Whyte
Today at 13:40
Restaurant news with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What to do if a tenant is late on rent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Latest Local
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness' Sara-Jayne King hosts a discussion as organisations helping the homeless use the local elections to draw attention to the issue. 10 October 2021 3:28 PM
'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 10 October 2021 10:18 AM
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers' new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg's sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorises release of SIU investigation into Digital Vibes matter

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorises release of SIU investigation into Digital Vibes matter

29 September 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Former Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize was dishonest when he claimed that the irregular R150 million Digital Vibes contract did not benefit his family wealth. 
The corruption was revealed amongst the fraudulent actions made public by President Cyril Ramaphosa's authorisation of the publication of the final report of the Special Investigating Unit into the National Department of Health’s award of a National Health Insurance media campaign and subsequent COVID-19 communications to Digital Vibes. 
  The decision was made in the interest of fairness and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), following a number of PAIA applications by persons and parties who wished to have sight of the report.


Rapid Fire with John Maytham

8 October 2021 6:00 PM

Kids, aged between 10 and 12 years old, took a chance at each asking an interesting question they believe John cannot answer

A 15 million rand stadium; a misappropriation landmark.

8 October 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Tembile Sgqolane

In the Lesseyton village in Komani in the Eastern Cape, the Enoch Mgijima municipality built a shoddy ‘stadium’ for R15-million. In a location that needs a great deal of municipal support and lacks all necessary services. 
The Lesseyton Stadium was built opposite the community hall for R15-million. The stadium has no electricity or running water, a rough turf, broken goalposts and a half completed affair which resembles nothing close to an athletics track. 
Daily Maverick Journalist Tembile Sgqolanathe will elaborate on the Stadium discussion that has caused a great deal of anger from residents and a great deal of recent social media attention in the lead up to the municipal elections. 

The Digital Vibes saga... To be continued.

8 October 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

An hour with Michael Mol

8 October 2021 5:13 PM

Guest: Dr Michael Mol | Presenter at Top Billing

Afternoon Drive Book Review with John Maytham

8 October 2021 4:43 PM
The Malaria Vaccine breakthrough

8 October 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Prof Kelly Chibale | Founder and director at Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D) - UCT

The World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800 000 children since 2019.
  Kelly Chibale (PhD, FRSSAf, FRSC) is professor of organic chemistry at the University of Cape Town, and the founder and director of The H3D research center will discuss the value of the breakthrough. 

The Chef's with compassion Feeding Project

8 October 2021 4:09 PM

Guest:  Chef Coo Pillay founding partner and board member and chef 

Tour de forces/forced to tour at The Drama Factory

8 October 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Lizz Meiring |  at South African actress and writer

Lizz Meiring joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss the launch of her show  “Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour”. In 2021 actress, director, writer, voice artist, producer and television presenter Lizz Meiring celebrates 50 years in the entertainment industry.
Playing everything from Lady Macbeth to a “pop-up” toaster, Lizz has done it all. Almost 2000 productions later, she is still utterly in love with her industry, and the Arts profession in all its facets.
In “Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour” - Lizz relates anecdotes about her 50 years as a showbiz professional. A host of colourful characters form part of this witty, clever and entertaining production.
“Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour” is not strictly and autobiographical show. The content and themes are universal, reflecting the wonder, the chaos, the brittle beauty of the human spirit in all its facets. 

Life After Rugby

8 October 2021 3:48 PM

Guest: Stefan Terblanche

In 2015, rugby unions from South Africa, France and Ireland jointly conducted a research project on life after rugby for professional rugby players. The project was the first of its kind in the world and spearheaded by former professional footballer for France and the Netherlands and Professor Vincent Gouttebarge from the Amsterdam University Medical Centers, who is also affiliated to the University of Pretoria.
The research was conducted in four areas to gain an accurate representation of the general wellbeing of ex-professional players following the end of their professional sporting careers. The areas of research were depression, alcohol abuse, eating disorders and anxiety, and the study compared ex-professional rugby players to their peers in the general population. 
  

Glamorous camping! The innovative Apex Glamping project.

7 October 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Iain Buchanan

Iain Buchanan is the founder of Apex Glamping and Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve. He will join John to discuss the innovative glamping project that proves that camping in small spaces can be glamorous and portable. 
Apex pods come in two designs - the dome and the cabin. Both have been engineered to the highest standards of luxury and sustainability; providing every comfort while leaving a light environmental footprint. 
The Pods can be customized to suit any need, and can be installed just about anywhere- from the top of a mountain to your back garden.

