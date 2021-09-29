Will the ANC nominate a mayoral candidate for Cape Town?

Guest: Cameron Dugmore | ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Kids, aged between 10 and 12 years old, took a chance at each asking an interesting question they believe John cannot answerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tembile Sgqolane
In the Lesseyton village in Komani in the Eastern Cape, the Enoch Mgijima municipality built a shoddy ‘stadium’ for R15-million. In a location that needs a great deal of municipal support and lacks all necessary services.
The Lesseyton Stadium was built opposite the community hall for R15-million. The stadium has no electricity or running water, a rough turf, broken goalposts and a half completed affair which resembles nothing close to an athletics track.
Daily Maverick Journalist Tembile Sgqolanathe will elaborate on the Stadium discussion that has caused a great deal of anger from residents and a great deal of recent social media attention in the lead up to the municipal elections.
Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Michael Mol | Presenter at Top BillingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Kelly Chibale | Founder and director at Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D) - UCT
The World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800 000 children since 2019.
Kelly Chibale (PhD, FRSSAf, FRSC) is professor of organic chemistry at the University of Cape Town, and the founder and director of The H3D research center will discuss the value of the breakthrough.
Guest: Chef Coo Pillay founding partner and board member and chefLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lizz Meiring | at South African actress and writer
Lizz Meiring joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss the launch of her show “Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour”. In 2021 actress, director, writer, voice artist, producer and television presenter Lizz Meiring celebrates 50 years in the entertainment industry.
Playing everything from Lady Macbeth to a “pop-up” toaster, Lizz has done it all. Almost 2000 productions later, she is still utterly in love with her industry, and the Arts profession in all its facets.
In “Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour” - Lizz relates anecdotes about her 50 years as a showbiz professional. A host of colourful characters form part of this witty, clever and entertaining production.
“Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour” is not strictly and autobiographical show. The content and themes are universal, reflecting the wonder, the chaos, the brittle beauty of the human spirit in all its facets.
Guest: Stefan Terblanche
In 2015, rugby unions from South Africa, France and Ireland jointly conducted a research project on life after rugby for professional rugby players. The project was the first of its kind in the world and spearheaded by former professional footballer for France and the Netherlands and Professor Vincent Gouttebarge from the Amsterdam University Medical Centers, who is also affiliated to the University of Pretoria.
The research was conducted in four areas to gain an accurate representation of the general wellbeing of ex-professional players following the end of their professional sporting careers. The areas of research were depression, alcohol abuse, eating disorders and anxiety, and the study compared ex-professional rugby players to their peers in the general population.
Guest: Iain Buchanan
Iain Buchanan is the founder of Apex Glamping and Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve. He will join John to discuss the innovative glamping project that proves that camping in small spaces can be glamorous and portable.
Apex pods come in two designs - the dome and the cabin. Both have been engineered to the highest standards of luxury and sustainability; providing every comfort while leaving a light environmental footprint.
The Pods can be customized to suit any need, and can be installed just about anywhere- from the top of a mountain to your back garden.