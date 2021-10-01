Fraud has gone online

Guest: Lizz Meiring | at South African actress and writer



Lizz Meiring joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss the launch of her show “Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour”. In 2021 actress, director, writer, voice artist, producer and television presenter Lizz Meiring celebrates 50 years in the entertainment industry.

Playing everything from Lady Macbeth to a “pop-up” toaster, Lizz has done it all. Almost 2000 productions later, she is still utterly in love with her industry, and the Arts profession in all its facets.

In “Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour” - Lizz relates anecdotes about her 50 years as a showbiz professional. A host of colourful characters form part of this witty, clever and entertaining production.

“Tour de Forces/Forced to Tour” is not strictly and autobiographical show. The content and themes are universal, reflecting the wonder, the chaos, the brittle beauty of the human spirit in all its facets.

