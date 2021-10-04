Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker

Guest: Martin Clunes
John will be joined by Martin Clunes to discuss ;MANHUNT: The Night Stalker'.
Alexander Martin Clunes OBE DL is an English actor, comedian, director and television presenter. He is best known for portraying Martin Ellingham in the ITV comedy-drama series Doc Martin and Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly.
Manhunt The Night Stalker, a four part drama, is the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial burglar and rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear. It is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton.
Guest: Terry Angelos | Author of White Trash
Guest: Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and director
Jon Voster Pedley joins John to discuss developments within the ongoing debate about workplace vaccination and the rights that must be balanced in order to decide whether it can be vaccination can be implemented as a fair corporate requirement. Jon is The Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa. He makes the assertion that although no one in South Africa can be forced to have a vaccine because they a right to refuse based on religious, constitutional or medical reasons, businesses also have the right to only allow vaccinated people in the workplace.
Guest: Mary-Ann Davies
Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Judge Dennis Davis joins John to discuss the dismal reality that faces South Africans in the Master's Office queue, or at the other end of one unanswered phone call after the next. The COVID shutdown created chaos in the administration of the most crucial affairs handled by the Master's office. Where to from here?
The Master's Offices are responsible for the administration of liquidations and deceased estates as well as the registration of trusts. These affairs inevitably impact upon each South African life. They are critical in the service of the most vulnerable members of our communities - the widowed and children in particular.
Guest: The Daily Maverick sports editor, Craig Ray
Guest: Prof Tom Moultrie | Professor at Centre for Actuarial Research at UCT
Guest: Professor Vimal Ranchhod
Professor Vimal Ranchhod will join John to discuss the impactful work of the winners of The Nobel Prize of Economics. He will elaborate on the strides made by the work of David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens and the innovative conclusions that they have drawn by observation of the cause and effect of real-world economic actions.
Professor Vimal Ranchhod is a Professor in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town, and the Deputy Director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU). He works on labour markets, education, poverty and inequality, and discrimination.
Guest: Haley Cimring (surname pronounced as Sim-ring) | Nutrition Science Team Lead at Heart And Stroke Foundation
According to the World Health Organization’s obesity report of April 2020, the global prevalence is 340 million children. John Maytham speaks to Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation, Haley Cimring.
The World Health Organization’s obesity report of April 2020 indicates that the global prevalence is 340 million children. In South Africa, there is a combined overweight and obesity prevalence of 13.5% in children aged six to 14 years old which is higher than the 10% global prevalence in school children.
Guest: Mike Burt | Chairman at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association
Guest: Dr David Monyae | Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg