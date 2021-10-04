Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker

Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair at Davis Tax Committee



Judge Dennis Davis joins John to discuss the dismal reality that faces South Africans in the Master's Office queue, or at the other end of one unanswered phone call after the next. The COVID shutdown created chaos in the administration of the most crucial affairs handled by the Master's office. Where to from here?

The Master's Offices are responsible for the administration of liquidations and deceased estates as well as the registration of trusts. These affairs inevitably impact upon each South African life. They are critical in the service of the most vulnerable members of our communities - the widowed and children in particular.

