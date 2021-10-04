Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital. 12 October 2021 7:50 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
View all Local
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
View all Politics
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
View all Business
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker

Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker

4 October 2021 6:09 PM

Guest: Martin Clunes

John will be joined by Martin Clunes to discuss ;MANHUNT: The Night Stalker'.
Alexander Martin Clunes OBE DL is an English actor, comedian, director and television presenter. He is best known for portraying Martin Ellingham in the ITV comedy-drama series Doc Martin and Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly. 
  Manhunt The Night Stalker, a four part drama, is the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial burglar and rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear. It is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

White Trash by Terry angelos

12 October 2021 6:14 PM

Guest: Terry Angelos | Author of White Trash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When is it justifiable to make vaccination compulsory at work?

12 October 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and director

Jon Voster Pedley joins John to discuss developments within the ongoing debate about workplace vaccination and the rights that must be balanced in order to decide whether it can be vaccination can be implemented as a fair corporate requirement. Jon is The Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa. He makes the assertion that although no one in South Africa can be forced to have a vaccine because they a right to refuse based on religious, constitutional or medical reasons, businesses also have the right to only allow vaccinated people in the workplace.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Vaccination and the third wave

12 October 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Mary-Ann Davies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of affairs at the Office of the Master of the High Court

12 October 2021 4:45 PM

Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair  at Davis Tax Committee

Judge Dennis Davis joins John to discuss the dismal reality that faces South Africans in the Master's Office queue, or at the other end of one unanswered phone call after the next. The COVID shutdown created chaos in the administration of the most crucial affairs handled by the Master's office. Where to from here?
The Master's Offices are responsible for the administration of liquidations and deceased estates as well as the registration of trusts. These affairs inevitably impact upon each South African life. They are critical in the service of the most vulnerable members of our communities - the widowed and children in particular. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The SA Rugby Update

12 October 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: The Daily Maverick sports editor, Craig Ray

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An inconvenient truth: The real reason why Africa is not getting vaccinated

12 October 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Prof Tom Moultrie | Professor at Centre for Actuarial Research at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Nobel Prize of Economics and the work of David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens

12 October 2021 3:54 PM

Guest: Professor Vimal Ranchhod

Professor Vimal Ranchhod will join John to discuss the impactful work of the winners of The Nobel Prize of Economics.  He will elaborate on the strides made by the work of David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens and the innovative conclusions that they have drawn by observation of the cause and effect of real-world economic actions.
Professor Vimal Ranchhod is a Professor in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town, and the Deputy Director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU). He works on labour markets, education, poverty and inequality, and discrimination.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is childhood obesity slowly becoming the real pandemic?

12 October 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Haley  Cimring (surname pronounced as Sim-ring) | Nutrition Science Team Lead at Heart And Stroke Foundation

According to the World Health Organization’s obesity report of April 2020, the global prevalence is 340 million children. John Maytham speaks to Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation, Haley Cimring.
The World Health Organization’s obesity report of April 2020 indicates that the global prevalence is 340 million children. In South Africa, there is a combined overweight and obesity prevalence of 13.5% in children aged six to 14 years old which is higher than the 10% global prevalence in school children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Desire to turn Gert van Rooyen's house into something of benefit to the local community

11 October 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Mike  Burt  | Chairman  at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China -Taiwan tensions

11 October 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Dr David Monyae | Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%

Business

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

EWN Highlights

kykNET's campaign shines the spotlight on cyberbullying

12 October 2021 9:02 PM

Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in front of 2,000 fans

12 October 2021 8:08 PM

Probe into bus crash that claimed 9 lives, injured 60 others under way

12 October 2021 7:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA