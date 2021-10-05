Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark

Guest: Paul Barker | Consulting Arborist and Agroecologist at Barker Tree Care



John speaks to Paul Barker about the first urban food garden in Bellville. The garden is fully functional and is ready to be harvested with various nutritional crops of vegetables for a soup kitchen that serves the homeless and vulnerable in the area.

The Greater Tygerberg Partnership, in collaboration with social development NGO, MES, has created a 300 square meter food garden at the Safe Space in the Bellville CBD.



The project was conceived during the hard lockdown in 2020 by one of the clients at the Safe Space with the hopes of growing nutritious food, improve health and food security while enabling Safe Space clients to earn a small income.

