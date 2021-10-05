Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Food intolerances and allergies, suggested substitutes (World Food Day)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Reabetjoe Mokoko
Today at 08:10
Wildfires - How Safe Are You?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Fulu Mugovhani
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fulu Mugovhani - Actress
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: BONJ
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark

Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark

5 October 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Ambassador of Denmark 

To reach Denmark’s goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by 70% in 2030, it will take 290,000 human years over the next 10 years. About 90,000 of these will come from unskilled workers in the building, construction and infrastructure sectors. Similarly, South Africa’s transition from coal to renewable energy will demand thousands of new jobs.
  Tobias Elling Rehfeld is Danish Ambassador to South Africa and he will join John on the subject


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Claire Hopkins Launch of the Single 'Keeper'

15 October 2021 6:05 PM

Guest:  CLAIRE HOPKINS  COUNTRY/ POP SINGLE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment

15 October 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Sheena Swemmer | Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage

15 October 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Veronica Mokhoali

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham Book Review

15 October 2021 5:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17

15 October 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Acting director-general  at Department of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe Advice to prevent 1st Heart Attack

15 October 2021 4:18 PM

Guest: Amit Khera, M.D

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B With Rebecca Davis

15 October 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden

15 October 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Paul  Barker | Consulting Arborist and Agroecologist at Barker Tree Care

John speaks to Paul Barker about the first urban food garden in Bellville. The garden is fully functional and is ready to be harvested with various nutritional crops of vegetables for a soup kitchen that serves the homeless and vulnerable in the area.
The Greater Tygerberg Partnership, in collaboration with social development NGO, MES, has created a 300 square meter food garden at the Safe Space in the Bellville CBD. 
 
The project was conceived during the hard lockdown in 2020 by one of the clients at the Safe Space with the hopes of growing nutritious food, improve health and food security while enabling Safe Space clients to earn a small income.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!

15 October 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk joins John to encourage South Africans to vaccinate in order to press a better case to watch sport from stadiums.
 #BeASaver is a campaign against vaccine hesitancy. De Klerk says he has been vaccinated and also had a moderate bout of Covid-19.
  Faf de Klerk joins comedian Riaad Moosa, actress Pearl Thusi and Orlando Pirates and national soccer team defender Thulani Hlatshwayo in the Viral Facts Africa campaign as #BeaSAver ambassadors in an attempt to combat vaccine misinformation and to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jabs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Introducing Being Dianne

14 October 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Qarnita Loxton

John is joined by Qarnita Loxton's to discuss her new book, Being Dianne. It is the fourth instalment in Qarnita’s much loved Being-series: Being Kari, Being Lily, Being Shelley and now, Being Dianne. Each novel can be enjoyed as a stand-alone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

King Mswati III: Protesters using Eswatini children for 'devilish motives'

15 October 2021 7:52 PM

PP: Tshwane may have irregularly billed residents for water, power

15 October 2021 7:43 PM

Creecy wants to narrow emissions gap with new 2030 climate targets

15 October 2021 7:07 PM

