Facebook Global Outage

Guest: Jan Vermeulin
Guest: CLAIRE HOPKINS COUNTRY/ POP SINGLELISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sheena Swemmer | Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Veronica MokhoaliLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Acting director-general at Department of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amit Khera, M.DLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Barker | Consulting Arborist and Agroecologist at Barker Tree Care
John speaks to Paul Barker about the first urban food garden in Bellville. The garden is fully functional and is ready to be harvested with various nutritional crops of vegetables for a soup kitchen that serves the homeless and vulnerable in the area.
The Greater Tygerberg Partnership, in collaboration with social development NGO, MES, has created a 300 square meter food garden at the Safe Space in the Bellville CBD.
The project was conceived during the hard lockdown in 2020 by one of the clients at the Safe Space with the hopes of growing nutritious food, improve health and food security while enabling Safe Space clients to earn a small income.
Guest: Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk joins John to encourage South Africans to vaccinate in order to press a better case to watch sport from stadiums.
#BeASaver is a campaign against vaccine hesitancy. De Klerk says he has been vaccinated and also had a moderate bout of Covid-19.
Faf de Klerk joins comedian Riaad Moosa, actress Pearl Thusi and Orlando Pirates and national soccer team defender Thulani Hlatshwayo in the Viral Facts Africa campaign as #BeaSAver ambassadors in an attempt to combat vaccine misinformation and to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jabs.
Guest: Qarnita Loxton
John is joined by Qarnita Loxton's to discuss her new book, Being Dianne. It is the fourth instalment in Qarnita’s much loved Being-series: Being Kari, Being Lily, Being Shelley and now, Being Dianne. Each novel can be enjoyed as a stand-alone.