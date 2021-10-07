Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children

Guest: Dr. Alexandra Parker | Senior Researcher at University of the Witwatersrand



That we know so little about violence against women and children limits our ability to respond. Filling these data blind spots will be crucial if we are to end the harm that violence causes across the country.

Alexandra Parker is a GCRO researcher and she will discuss a study that has been conducted as the first step towards finding information that can make a difference.

The survey, called Quality of Life, is done every two years and helps guide some of the most pressing problems in governance, resource allocation and city planning in Gauteng. The survey is partly funded by the provincial government and is a collaboration between the University of Johannesburg and the University of the Witwatersrand.