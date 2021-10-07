The Citrus Growers Association demands action from Transnet

Guest: Paul Hardman



The time for talk is over, shippers are demanding action from Transnet after endless frustration. In a hard-hitting opinion piece on the Citrus Growers’ Association website, logistics development manager Mitchell Brooke raises the question: is the state-run logistics entity the biggest threat to the fruit export industry?

Paul Hardman is the Acting CEO of the association and he joins John to discuss the way forward that they demand. The CGA was established by citrus growers in the wake of deregulation in 1997. Growers were concerned that certain functions previously carried out by the Citrus Board could be discontinued or downsized. With the demise of a single channel marketing system there are often questions about “who represents the citrus grower?” The CGA believes that it is their role to fill this void. Growers interests are furthered through representation to citrus industry stakeholders – including government, exporters, research institutions and suppliers to the citrus industry. The levy paid by all growers of export citrus has been a statutory levy since 2002. The CGA administers this levy and the growers have the mandate to advise the priorities and expenditure, under the guidance of the NAMC.