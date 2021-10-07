The Citrus Growers Association demands action from Transnet

Guest: Paul Hardman
The time for talk is over, shippers are demanding action from Transnet after endless frustration. In a hard-hitting opinion piece on the Citrus Growers’ Association website, logistics development manager Mitchell Brooke raises the question: is the state-run logistics entity the biggest threat to the fruit export industry?
Paul Hardman is the Acting CEO of the association and he joins John to discuss the way forward that they demand. The CGA was established by citrus growers in the wake of deregulation in 1997. Growers were concerned that certain functions previously carried out by the Citrus Board could be discontinued or downsized. With the demise of a single channel marketing system there are often questions about “who represents the citrus grower?” The CGA believes that it is their role to fill this void. Growers interests are furthered through representation to citrus industry stakeholders – including government, exporters, research institutions and suppliers to the citrus industry. The levy paid by all growers of export citrus has been a statutory levy since 2002. The CGA administers this levy and the growers have the mandate to advise the priorities and expenditure, under the guidance of the NAMC.
Guest: Paul Barker | Consulting Arborist and Agroecologist at Barker Tree Care
John speaks to Paul Barker about the first urban food garden in Bellville. The garden is fully functional and is ready to be harvested with various nutritional crops of vegetables for a soup kitchen that serves the homeless and vulnerable in the area.
The Greater Tygerberg Partnership, in collaboration with social development NGO, MES, has created a 300 square meter food garden at the Safe Space in the Bellville CBD.
The project was conceived during the hard lockdown in 2020 by one of the clients at the Safe Space with the hopes of growing nutritious food, improve health and food security while enabling Safe Space clients to earn a small income.
Guest: Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk joins John to encourage South Africans to vaccinate in order to press a better case to watch sport from stadiums.
#BeASaver is a campaign against vaccine hesitancy. De Klerk says he has been vaccinated and also had a moderate bout of Covid-19.
Faf de Klerk joins comedian Riaad Moosa, actress Pearl Thusi and Orlando Pirates and national soccer team defender Thulani Hlatshwayo in the Viral Facts Africa campaign as #BeaSAver ambassadors in an attempt to combat vaccine misinformation and to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jabs.
Guest: Qarnita Loxton
John is joined by Qarnita Loxton's to discuss her new book, Being Dianne. It is the fourth instalment in Qarnita’s much loved Being-series: Being Kari, Being Lily, Being Shelley and now, Being Dianne. Each novel can be enjoyed as a stand-alone.