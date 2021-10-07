Premier Alan Winde COVID Update

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire seaso... 16 October 2021 9:34 AM
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Premier Alan Winde COVID Update

Premier Alan Winde COVID Update

7 October 2021 5:18 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

 


Claire Hopkins Launch of the Single 'Keeper'

15 October 2021 6:05 PM

Guest:  CLAIRE HOPKINS  COUNTRY/ POP SINGLE

Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment

15 October 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Sheena Swemmer | Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage

15 October 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Veronica Mokhoali

John Maytham Book Review

15 October 2021 5:05 PM
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17

15 October 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Acting director-general  at Department of Health

US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe Advice to prevent 1st Heart Attack

15 October 2021 4:18 PM

Guest: Amit Khera, M.D

Plan B With Rebecca Davis

15 October 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden

15 October 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Paul  Barker | Consulting Arborist and Agroecologist at Barker Tree Care

John speaks to Paul Barker about the first urban food garden in Bellville. The garden is fully functional and is ready to be harvested with various nutritional crops of vegetables for a soup kitchen that serves the homeless and vulnerable in the area.
The Greater Tygerberg Partnership, in collaboration with social development NGO, MES, has created a 300 square meter food garden at the Safe Space in the Bellville CBD. 
 
The project was conceived during the hard lockdown in 2020 by one of the clients at the Safe Space with the hopes of growing nutritious food, improve health and food security while enabling Safe Space clients to earn a small income.

Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!

15 October 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk joins John to encourage South Africans to vaccinate in order to press a better case to watch sport from stadiums.
 #BeASaver is a campaign against vaccine hesitancy. De Klerk says he has been vaccinated and also had a moderate bout of Covid-19.
  Faf de Klerk joins comedian Riaad Moosa, actress Pearl Thusi and Orlando Pirates and national soccer team defender Thulani Hlatshwayo in the Viral Facts Africa campaign as #BeaSAver ambassadors in an attempt to combat vaccine misinformation and to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jabs.

Introducing Being Dianne

14 October 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Qarnita Loxton

John is joined by Qarnita Loxton's to discuss her new book, Being Dianne. It is the fourth instalment in Qarnita’s much loved Being-series: Being Kari, Being Lily, Being Shelley and now, Being Dianne. Each novel can be enjoyed as a stand-alone.

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

Eastern Cape rape case sparks conversation around consent

16 October 2021 11:28 AM

Political party leaders campaigning across the country 15 days before elections

16 October 2021 11:22 AM

Several witnesses expected to testify for state in Nathaniel Julies trial

16 October 2021 10:42 AM

