Life After Rugby

Guest: Stefan Terblanche



In 2015, rugby unions from South Africa, France and Ireland jointly conducted a research project on life after rugby for professional rugby players. The project was the first of its kind in the world and spearheaded by former professional footballer for France and the Netherlands and Professor Vincent Gouttebarge from the Amsterdam University Medical Centers, who is also affiliated to the University of Pretoria.

The research was conducted in four areas to gain an accurate representation of the general wellbeing of ex-professional players following the end of their professional sporting careers. The areas of research were depression, alcohol abuse, eating disorders and anxiety, and the study compared ex-professional rugby players to their peers in the general population.

