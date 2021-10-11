Desire to turn Gert van Rooyen's house into something of benefit to the local community

John Maytham speaks to Political Economy Analyst, Keynote Speaker, Author & Futurist Daniel Silke about his recent piece in The Daily Maverick on why the #LGE2021 is the most unpredictable election ever.





Daniel Silke says that the November local government elections are likely to be the most unpredictable and perhaps least supported since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The parties that are in power, ANC and DA are in the firing line. Both parties have internal issues beyond the service-delivery terrain and both have relatively new leaders who still need to prove their electoral worth. He adds that the unpredictability of the #LGE2021 election is positive in that it diffuses the might of the larger parties — particularly the ANC — into something of a more “regular” political player that can be vulnerable at the polls and therefore vulnerable to lead.

arrow_forward