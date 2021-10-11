Desire to turn Gert van Rooyen's house into something of benefit to the local community

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - EWN Local Government Elections focus (Masiphumelele)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:35
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claudine Shiels
Today at 15:40
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 17:37
English novelist Jeffery Archer talks new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto to Milnerton enviro activist Caroline Marx and the Good Party's Brett Herron about water and sanitat... 20 October 2021 11:10 AM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
View all Local
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
View all Politics
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
View all Business
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Desire to turn Gert van Rooyen's house into something of benefit to the local community

Desire to turn Gert van Rooyen's house into something of benefit to the local community

11 October 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Mike  Burt  | Chairman  at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

The new Delta descendant may be more infectious than the original Delta variant

19 October 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Professor Francois Balloux joins John to discuss research that is finding alarming evidence that the new delta descendant may be more infectious than the original Delta variant. If the preliminary evidence is confirmed, AY.4.2 may be the most infectious coronavirus strain since the pandemic started. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable election

19 October 2021 6:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Political Economy Analyst, Keynote Speaker, Author & Futurist Daniel Silke about his recent piece in The Daily Maverick on why the #LGE2021 is the most unpredictable election ever.


Daniel Silke says that the November local government elections are likely to be the most unpredictable and perhaps least supported since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The parties that are in power, ANC and DA are in the firing line. Both parties have internal issues beyond the service-delivery terrain and both have relatively new leaders who still need to prove their electoral worth. He adds that the unpredictability of the #LGE2021 election is positive in that it diffuses the might of the larger parties — particularly the ANC — into something of a more “regular” political player that can be vulnerable at the polls and therefore vulnerable to lead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wildlife And Conservationist Attempts swim to and from Dyer Island

19 October 2021 6:12 PM

John speaks to wildlife and conservationist De Wet Du Toit about his attempt to swim and from Dyer Island. 

The swim has never been done before and he wants to bring awareness to of the decline of the great white shark in South Africa's coastal waters.


Dyer Island is internationally known for the large number of great white sharks it attracts, but in recent years, these numbers have dwindled. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Collapse of The Master of the High Court

19 October 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Louis Van Vuren | CEO at The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA)

 There is widespread collapse and complex remedial action is urgently needed. 

The Department of Justice IT system was hacked and manual appointments have not been made despite numerous requests to The Master's Office. One of society's most vital legal service systems has come to a grinding halt. 

The 15 Master’s Offices in the country, one for each division of the high court, deliver crucial services to the public in the administration of deceased estates and liquidations, as well as the registration and supervision of trusts, among others

The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa is a non-profit professional Organization. It represents fiduciary practitioners and sets high minimum standards for the industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stormers Friday Victory at The United Rugby Championship

19 October 2021 4:41 PM

Guest: John Dobson | Western Province Coach 

On Friday night the Stormers secured their first win of the United Rugby Championship by beating Gwent Dragons 24-10 in Newport. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Transnet Force Majeure

19 October 2021 4:39 PM

Guest: Mike Walwyn | Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)

South Africa's monopoly port operator Transnet late Friday declared a force majeure at its Richards Bay Bulk Terminal.

The Richards Bay port is one of seven commercial ports that Transnet operates along South Africa’s coastline.

Transnet did not say whether or to what extent exports of commodities such as coal, steel and other minerals would be impacted.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child vaccination begins tomorrow

19 October 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Professor Mignon McCulloch joins John to discuss the valuable progress that opens vaccination to South African children from tomorrow onwards; and the crucial support that it will bring to the country's fight against COVID. 
Professor McCulloch is a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) Consultant and Nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Out of Order Index: The News24 Municipality Study

19 October 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Experienced journalist Jan Gerber joins John to asses the results of The elaborate Media 24 Study - The Out of Order Index. 
The results of the study suggest that the crisis in the frontline of South African of service delivery is likely to deepen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The curious case of the absent dead Englishman

18 October 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Don Pinnock

Don Pinnock joins John to retell the curious story of 'the absent dead Englishman'. 
He describes a stranger-than-fiction story that he has told in collaboration with Peter Slingsby, an adventurer heralded  for the creation of detailed maps of the unchartered parts of the Cederberg. 
Carved on a stone beneath a Celtic cross are the words “In sacred memory of Graham Vinicombe Winchester Clowes, Lieutenant, First Batt., Gordon …'
Next to an ancient and now deceased gum tree on a lonely road over the Pakhuis Pass in the Cederberg is a Boer War grave beside which a sister mourned her brother for 30 years without knowing it was empty. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coko v The State - A guilty rape verdict reversed, a gap in South African Law laid bare?

18 October 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike

Local Business Lifestyle

The world is running out of everything

Business World

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF MP Motsamai blames Gungubele for arrest of war vets after hostage drama

20 October 2021 11:44 AM

At least 10 suburbs in Joburg south still without power after substation fire

20 October 2021 10:46 AM

Knysna Elephant Park staff in mourning after guide killed by elephant

20 October 2021 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA