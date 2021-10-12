The Nobel Prize of Economics and the work of David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens

Guest: Professor Vimal Ranchhod
Professor Vimal Ranchhod will join John to discuss the impactful work of the winners of The Nobel Prize of Economics. He will elaborate on the strides made by the work of David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens and the innovative conclusions that they have drawn by observation of the cause and effect of real-world economic actions.
Professor Vimal Ranchhod is a Professor in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town, and the Deputy Director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU). He works on labour markets, education, poverty and inequality, and discrimination.
Guest: Professor Francois Balloux joins John to discuss research that is finding alarming evidence that the new delta descendant may be more infectious than the original Delta variant. If the preliminary evidence is confirmed, AY.4.2 may be the most infectious coronavirus strain since the pandemic started.
John Maytham speaks to Political Economy Analyst, Keynote Speaker, Author & Futurist Daniel Silke about his recent piece in The Daily Maverick on why the #LGE2021 is the most unpredictable election ever.
Daniel Silke says that the November local government elections are likely to be the most unpredictable and perhaps least supported since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The parties that are in power, ANC and DA are in the firing line. Both parties have internal issues beyond the service-delivery terrain and both have relatively new leaders who still need to prove their electoral worth. He adds that the unpredictability of the #LGE2021 election is positive in that it diffuses the might of the larger parties — particularly the ANC — into something of a more “regular” political player that can be vulnerable at the polls and therefore vulnerable to lead.
John speaks to wildlife and conservationist De Wet Du Toit about his attempt to swim and from Dyer Island.
The swim has never been done before and he wants to bring awareness to of the decline of the great white shark in South Africa's coastal waters.
Dyer Island is internationally known for the large number of great white sharks it attracts, but in recent years, these numbers have dwindled.
Guest: Louis Van Vuren | CEO at The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA)
There is widespread collapse and complex remedial action is urgently needed.
The Department of Justice IT system was hacked and manual appointments have not been made despite numerous requests to The Master's Office. One of society's most vital legal service systems has come to a grinding halt.
The 15 Master’s Offices in the country, one for each division of the high court, deliver crucial services to the public in the administration of deceased estates and liquidations, as well as the registration and supervision of trusts, among others
The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa is a non-profit professional Organization. It represents fiduciary practitioners and sets high minimum standards for the industry.
Guest: John Dobson | Western Province Coach
On Friday night the Stormers secured their first win of the United Rugby Championship by beating Gwent Dragons 24-10 in Newport.
Guest: Mike Walwyn | Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
South Africa's monopoly port operator Transnet late Friday declared a force majeure at its Richards Bay Bulk Terminal.
The Richards Bay port is one of seven commercial ports that Transnet operates along South Africa’s coastline.
Transnet did not say whether or to what extent exports of commodities such as coal, steel and other minerals would be impacted.
Guest: Professor Mignon McCulloch joins John to discuss the valuable progress that opens vaccination to South African children from tomorrow onwards; and the crucial support that it will bring to the country's fight against COVID.
Professor McCulloch is a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) Consultant and Nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.
Guest: Experienced journalist Jan Gerber joins John to asses the results of The elaborate Media 24 Study - The Out of Order Index.
The results of the study suggest that the crisis in the frontline of South African of service delivery is likely to deepen.
Guest: Don Pinnock
Don Pinnock joins John to retell the curious story of 'the absent dead Englishman'.
He describes a stranger-than-fiction story that he has told in collaboration with Peter Slingsby, an adventurer heralded for the creation of detailed maps of the unchartered parts of the Cederberg.
Carved on a stone beneath a Celtic cross are the words “In sacred memory of Graham Vinicombe Winchester Clowes, Lieutenant, First Batt., Gordon …'
Next to an ancient and now deceased gum tree on a lonely road over the Pakhuis Pass in the Cederberg is a Boer War grave beside which a sister mourned her brother for 30 years without knowing it was empty.
Guest: Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law