NGO Right To Care on mandatory vaccine policy

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf De Klerk
Today at 15:20
Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Barker
Today at 15:35
Plan B With Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe advise to prevent 1st Heart Attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Amit Khera
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amit Khera, M.D
Today at 16:05
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 16:55
#Anhourwith Roland Schoeman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Schoeman
Today at 17:05
Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 17:20
Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
View all Politics
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
View all Business
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
NGO Right To Care on mandatory vaccine policy

NGO Right To Care on mandatory vaccine policy

14 October 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Dr Ntombi  Sigwebela | Chief of party for vaccinations  at Right To Care

Leading health NGO, Right to Care, has announced its mandatory vaccine policy. 
All Right to Care staff, consultants, contractors and locums must receive a Covid-19 vaccine within six months of becoming eligible to receive a vaccine.
 
Following detailed risk assessments of all positions and with a policy that includes reasonable leeway for medical and religious objections, the NGO aims to reach more than 95% vaccination levels of its employees.
John speaks to Chief of party for vaccinations at health NGO Right to Care, Dr Ntombi Sigwebela about how things have been since they made the vaccination mandatory.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Introducing Being Dianne

14 October 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Qarnita Loxton

John is joined by Qarnita Loxton's to discuss her new book, Being Dianne. It is the fourth instalment in Qarnita’s much loved Being-series: Being Kari, Being Lily, Being Shelley and now, Being Dianne. Each novel can be enjoyed as a stand-alone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) Service Delivery Report

14 October 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Johann Kirsten

Professor Johann Kirsten joins John to discuss the research note that has been released by The Bureau for Economic Research (BER), the reasons for the report and the necessary impact that it is designed to make.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) on Wednesday released a research note on municipal challenges and their impact on local economic development. The paper was authored by senior economist Helenya Fourie and director Professor Johann Kirsten. It comes just weeks ahead of local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC has made a formal request for National to address The State of Emergency

14 October 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should Uber drivers reveal their vaccination status to passengers?

14 October 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The dangers of COVID on pregnancy and the impact of vaccination.

14 October 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Dr Dvora Joseph Davey

John is joined by Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey to discuss recent progress in the study of the COVID virus in relation to the effects that it may have on a pregnant woman and her unborn child. She will also address the vaccination concerns that are often expressed by parents-to-be in their decision whether to be vaccinated or not vaccinated. 
Callers often phone in with concern as to whether vaccination is a wise choice for a pregnant mother. Western Cape medicine continues to study and compare and Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey will express an important understanding that should motivate decision.    
Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey is an Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of Cape Town. Dr. Davey received her Master’s Degree in Public Health from Columbia University and her PhD in Epidemiology from the University of California, Los Angeles. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PPE Price Gourge

14 October 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Kavisha Pillay | Head of Campaigns at Corruption Watch

The National Treasury launched a public dashboard of all Covid-19 expenditure reported to it by national, provincial and local government departments last year. This data, though inconsistent in some parts, has made it possible to understand how much each department spent, the items procured and the suppliers who got the tenders.
Corruption Watch have analyzed how much was spent by the South African Police Service and the results reveal a disturbing trend of gross inflation of prices, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and possible corruption.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Icasa to fight Telkom over spectrum withdrawal

14 October 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulin

Jan Vermeulen joins John to discuss the events that have followed Icasa’s emergency spectrum decision. Telkom has made a recent court application seeking to stop Icasa from withdrawing the temporarily assigned spectrum at the end of next month.
ICASA has explained in a brief statement that it ‘intends to oppose the litigation’, but it has not provided any information on what grounds it intends to oppose it. 
  Jan Vermeulen is an investigative technology journalist and MyBroadband's Editor-at-large.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Global Energy Crisis

14 October 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services

John and Iraj Abedian delve into the factors that have compounded to create the reality of an unprecedented Global Energy Crisis and take a look into the prediction of a foreboding future. 
In Asia and Europe, energy prices have been increasingly dramatically and the US response will have a dramatic effect.  
Demand for energy shot up after China and other major economies began to recover from the pandemic. 
In Europe, a cold winter depleted gas reserves, while a long spell of still days reduced wind power supply to the grid.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brett Murray London Exhibition

13 October 2021 6:01 PM

Guest: Brett  Murray  |  at South African Artist

Award-winning South African artist Brett Murray is back with a new exhibition currently on show in London at the Everard Museum. He joins John Maytham to talk about his latest offering and not being able to attend it.
Award-winning South African artist Brett Murray is back with a new exhibition currently on show in London at the Everard Museum. The exhibition is called LIMBO.
During the lockdown, he set up a studio at home and started working on new material. 
Historically most of his work metaphorically throws satirical stones at perceived ills in society but this time around he’s transitioned into something different. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

15 October 2021 2:12 PM

MAC recommends additional COVID jab for people with compromised immune systems

15 October 2021 12:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA